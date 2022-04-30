"I can't catch a break"- Twitch streamer Squeex conducts a banning spree after being compared to a Toy Story character

Twitch streamer Squeex went on a banning spree after being hilariously compared to a popular Toy Story character. The character in question is none other than the chief antagonist of the Toy Story series, Al McWhiggins.

Naturally, getting compared to an evil character is not a great feeling, and that's clearly what his reaction was all about. The streamer hilariously notes:

"I just, I can't catch a break. I can't catch a break."

Squeex responds to the hilarious comparison with a ban spree

Over the past few weeks, a lot has happened on the Twitch platform. From multiple suspensions to rumored ad policy changes. However, one aspect that remains constant on the streaming platform, no matter what, is streamers getting hilariously trolled by their chat viewers and being subjected to comical comparisons.

And that's precisely what happened to Twitch streamer and Super Mario 64 Speedrunner, Squeex.

During the most recent Super Mario 64 run, Twitch streamer Squeex hilariously responded to a viewer's comment. As per the comment, the streamer looks exactly like Al from Toy Story.

Responding to the hilarious comparison, the Super Mario 64 streamer sarcastically notes:

"Al from Toy Story. AlMcWhiggin. You are all getting banned. I'm gonna go back in the history and if you call me Al, you are getting banned."

Pulling out a picture of Al from the internet, the streamer questions:

"This is what you say I look like? This is me? This looks like me? Is that what you are telling me? You are actually getting f****** banned. I'm gonna go, I'm gonna get a job. This streaming sh** is like a mess."

For those unaware, AlMcWhiggins is one of the two main antagonists in Toy Story 2. Notably, the fictional character is a greedy toy collector who collects rare toys in exchange for great money. The character is widely loved by viewers and has also been featured in multiple different Toy Story video games.

Fans react to the unusual comparision

As expected, the unusual comparison with such a popular fictional character elicited tons of reaction from the viewers.

Fans react to the unusual comparison

As a matter of fact, this is not the first time a streamer has been compared to a cartoon character or even a non-living thing. Just a couple of weeks ago, Twitch star Pokimane was brutally trolled by her viewers because of her checked print outfit.

Although viewers mocking streamers may seem entertaining and harmless, it can sometimes prove to be a bit demotivating for the latter.

