Twitch streamer Triciaisabirdy left petrified after deranged intruder breaks in during livestream

In a harrowing incident which took place on livestream recently, Twitch streamer Tricia "Triciaisabirdy" Wang was forced to end her stream abruptly after a deranged intruder broke into her apartment.
Tricia is a notable Twitch streamer and professional chef, who is known for her live cooking streams. During her recent livestream, she left viewers confused as her expression suddenly changed to that of fear, while a commotion could be heard in the background.
It turns out that a seemingly deranged stranger had broken into her house, which she shares with fellow content creators of the 404Haven content house.
Tricia recently took to Twitter to recount her ordeal, as she thanked her housemates for protecting her from the stranger's sudden advances.
She also shared live footage of the intruder standing on a table, as her housemates stood between her and him:
In the wake of her recent ordeal, Tricia received an outpouring of support online, as concerned fans took to Twitter to react to the unfavourable situation.
Twitch streamer Triciaisabirdy receives support online in wake of intruder incident
Triciaisabirdy is a Twitch streamer and professional chef, who has been trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Tokyo. Known for concoting an array of dishes on livestream, she currently has around 50K followers on the Amazon-owned platform.
Her recent intruder experience on livestream certainly left fans worried and concerned for her safety. Luckily for Tricia, before the situation could possibly escalate, cops swung into action and escorted the intruder out of the house.
The fact that the intruder appeared to be a lunatic was also established by fellow Twitch streamer Fareoh, who shared a clip of the intruder's bizarre antics:
Another housemate and Twitch streamer Shannon Williams shared a clip of a police officer escorting the intruder out of the house:
After the storm died down, Tricia took to Twitter to urge viewers not to label her experience a "cry for attention" and to simply let her live:
Post her series of tweets, several Twitter users and members of the Twitch community extended support to her online:
Over the past few months, there have been several unfortunate instances of Twitch streamers having to deal with stalkers and intruders.
In today's era of livestreaming and social media, this phenomenon seems to be increasingly on the rise and constitutes a worrying concern for the overall security of Twitch streamers.
Published 23 Feb 2021, 20:59 IST