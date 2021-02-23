Twitch streamer Triciaisabirdy left petrified after deranged intruder breaks in during livestream

In a harrowing incident which took place on livestream recently, Twitch streamer Tricia "Triciaisabirdy" Wang was forced to end her stream abruptly after a deranged intruder broke into her apartment.

Tricia is a notable Twitch streamer and professional chef, who is known for her live cooking streams. During her recent livestream, she left viewers confused as her expression suddenly changed to that of fear, while a commotion could be heard in the background.

It turns out that a seemingly deranged stranger had broken into her house, which she shares with fellow content creators of the 404Haven content house.

Tricia recently took to Twitter to recount her ordeal, as she thanked her housemates for protecting her from the stranger's sudden advances.

Had to end stream. A crazy person broke in to our house and tried to come at me. I am fine. The cops have been called and my roommates are standing in between him and I. Sorry for worrying everyone. This is actually insane though... I’m shaking still — triciaisabirdy (@triciaisabirdy) February 23, 2021

The man who broke in was taken away by the cops. He said I’m a princess and he’s here to save me. This was a terrifying experience but we are all safe and just a little freaked out. He apparently ran in with someone coming in through the garage and came straight up stairs. — triciaisabirdy (@triciaisabirdy) February 23, 2021

She also shared live footage of the intruder standing on a table, as her housemates stood between her and him:

So so thankful for my roommates coming upstairs to be there. @theFareoh @ArrumieShannon @henry_cuddles and @1205viOLet for holding up a wooden object. I felt honestly so much safer because of everyone. This guy was clearly off his rocker. pic.twitter.com/PuhaQsv6y8 — triciaisabirdy (@triciaisabirdy) February 23, 2021

In the wake of her recent ordeal, Tricia received an outpouring of support online, as concerned fans took to Twitter to react to the unfavourable situation.

Twitch streamer Triciaisabirdy receives support online in wake of intruder incident

Triciaisabirdy is a Twitch streamer and professional chef, who has been trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Tokyo. Known for concoting an array of dishes on livestream, she currently has around 50K followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

Her recent intruder experience on livestream certainly left fans worried and concerned for her safety. Luckily for Tricia, before the situation could possibly escalate, cops swung into action and escorted the intruder out of the house.

The fact that the intruder appeared to be a lunatic was also established by fellow Twitch streamer Fareoh, who shared a clip of the intruder's bizarre antics:

Update: my guy is now singing Mulan, apparently he’s here to save @triciaisabirdy from the huns 😂 pic.twitter.com/vwpRjjpWHV — Fareoh (@theFareoh) February 23, 2021

Another housemate and Twitch streamer Shannon Williams shared a clip of a police officer escorting the intruder out of the house:

After the storm died down, Tricia took to Twitter to urge viewers not to label her experience a "cry for attention" and to simply let her live:

Someone broke into my house, so I ended stream abruptly. While my roommates were protecting me, I tweeted out that I was safe to calm down my community. Yet people still are commenting that it was a cry for attention when I'm literally terrified/shaking. Please just let me live. — triciaisabirdy (@triciaisabirdy) February 23, 2021

Post her series of tweets, several Twitter users and members of the Twitch community extended support to her online:

Hey hope all is well Tricia this is terrible I’m so sorry :( — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) February 23, 2021

I'm so sorry you had to go through this... glad you were not alone — Jade-Anh (@jadeyanh) February 23, 2021

That’s honestly so scary, I hope you are all okay and that this never happens again 💜 — Rhana (@SootRhianna) February 23, 2021

I'm so sorry you had to go through that, Tricia. I can only imagine how scary it must have been. Please take as long as you need to recover, and ignore those assholes telling you those awful things. They have no idea. We're all so glad you're safe. Much love 💕 — MAYDAY (@Mayday_VG) February 23, 2021

So glad you’re safe! That sounds absolutely terrifying! — Chris Tyson (@chrisTyson) February 23, 2021

Over the past few months, there have been several unfortunate instances of Twitch streamers having to deal with stalkers and intruders.

In today's era of livestreaming and social media, this phenomenon seems to be increasingly on the rise and constitutes a worrying concern for the overall security of Twitch streamers.