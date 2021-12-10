Twitch streamer True Geordie celebrates in front of Alan Shearer after scoring in Twitch Rivals charity football match

Brian “TrueGeordie” Davis scored a goal and celebrated in front of his football idol Alan Shearer during Twitch Rivals’ 5-a-side charity tournament.

True Geordie hosted a charity football tournament on 9 December 2021 featuring some popular content creators. These included Behzinga and Calfreezy apart from True Geordie himself.

Alan Shearer was one of the commentators during the event. The occasion which guaranteed a total of $50k donation was organized for the Alan Shearer Foundation that supports differently abled children and adults.

True Geordie was able to score in front of his idol and ended up doing his iconic celebration as well.

True Geordie scores and does Alan Shearer’s iconic celebration during Twitch Rivals charity football event

The charity football competition was hailed as the first in-real-life live sports event that has been hosted by Twitch Rivals. True Geordie initially announced the event on 5 December 2021 and claimed the following:

“I’ve always wanted to create a charity event, so to be able to do it with all my mates and raising money for my hero and the Alan Shearer Foundation is a dream come true.”

The Kick Off @thekickofftg



scores again and he celebrates right in front of his hero



Dreams can come true, he won't forget this moment!



Donate here:

tiltify.com/@twitchrivals/… What a special moment ❤️ @TrueGeordieTG scores again and he celebrates right in front of his hero @alanshearer in the commentary box!Dreams can come true, he won't forget this moment!Donate here: What a special moment ❤️@TrueGeordieTG scores again and he celebrates right in front of his hero @alanshearer in the commentary box! Dreams can come true, he won't forget this moment! Donate here: tiltify.com/@twitchrivals/… https://t.co/fPhLYlNBtD

As it happened, the streamer was able to score in front of Alan Shearer, who was watching from the commentary box. True Geordie immediately ran towards the football legend and ended up doing his celebration.

The streamer bowed repeatedly in front of Shearer towards the end. The ex-Newcastle striker was full of praise for True Geordie:

“I can retire happy now. Great finish. I didn’t think he was gonna get there, he was so quick to react. What a reaction that was, wasn’t it?”

The goal proved even more special as it helped True Geordie’s team gain a hefty 6-2 lead. Alan Shearer is still the highest goalscorer in the English Premier League and had a prolific career during which he scored a total of 313 goals.

True Geordie is an avid Newcastle supporter who was also born and raised in the city. His Twitch name “Geordie” is also associated with the region.

True Geordie @TrueGeordieTG It’s @alanshearer birthday and @Joewillock has signed for the toon. It’s basically Christmas in Newcastle. Great to see us sign someone who plays the game like he really loves every minute of it and the money is just a bonus! All the best 🙌🏼 It’s @alanshearer birthday and @Joewillock has signed for the toon. It’s basically Christmas in Newcastle. Great to see us sign someone who plays the game like he really loves every minute of it and the money is just a bonus! All the best 🙌🏼 https://t.co/536nhfM3gm

Also Read Article Continues below

Needless to say, the streamer will never forget the special moment and would have been delighted after scoring in front of his idol, Alan Shearer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul