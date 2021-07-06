"I just don't trust Conor McGregor anymore" - True Geordie predicts the outcome of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy

Popular YouTuber True Geordie has given his prediction for the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight. In a recently uploaded video to his channel, the English YouTuber said he believes McGregor can win on July 10th.

In the video, True Geordie explains why he decided to pick McGregor and detailed what he is expecting from Poirier. Geordie believes it would be quite hard for 'The Diamond' to get past a ten out of ten McGregor if the best version of the Irishman showed up at UFC 264.

However, True Geordie doesn't trust Conor McGregor anymore, especially after his last fight. The YouTuber felt that McGregor's UFC 257 performance was quite bad, but the Irishman definitely realizes what the job is ahead of him.

"I really believe Conor can win this fight and if I knew for a fact that Conor was gonna turn up ten out ten Conor McGregor, I would be backing him. Because him at his best beats Dustin at his best in my opinion. I just don't trust Conor McGregor anymore, I don't know what the f**k's gonna come because that last one, mind-blowing. It was just bad, do you know what I mean? I believe he can put it right, I think it's obvious what he has to do and I hope he does it and I will be cheering him on."

However, Poirier is the type of fighter who isn't willing to back down and embraces the violence. Geordie added that Poirier's fights against Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje are the best examples of it.

"But with Dustin Poirier, I f*****g know what I'm getting. Violence b***h, this guy is willing to go to places that other people aren't. Look at the Gaethje fight, look at the Max Holloway fight, he is a dog and I know what I'm getting with him. No excuses, I'm getting a hard motherf****r. One who has won seven fights and only lost one since Conor McGregor's Eddie Alvarez fight. Conor McGregor in that time has won one and lost two, that's three fights and he's lost two. Dustin, eight fights, won seven."

Watch the video below:

Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 this weekend

At the UFC 264 pay-per-view, Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier in a highly awaited trilogy bout. The duo initially fought at featherweight seven years ago, and in the rematch at UFC 257 in January, Poirier got the better of McGregor.

Heading into UFC 264, Conor McGregor's goal will be to avenge his TKO loss to 'The Diamond' from their meeting at Fight Island.

Leading up to the fight, the Irishman seems to have begun his typical trash talk and mind games. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

3 fights against me for any man is an early grave. God bless 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 2, 2021

