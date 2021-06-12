Twitch streamer trying to open a bottle gets schooled in the most savage manner

During a recent live stream, “Just Chatting” Twitch streamer Gary “GaryTheProducer” David got schooled by his girlfriend “Vanessa” when he was trying to open a bottle.

GaryTheProducer is a Twitch streamer who regularly posts “Just Chatting” content featuring his girlfriend “Vanessa.” The couple were at a restaurant drinking when the streamer began to struggle while opening his bottle.

last night at venice beach. 💜 pic.twitter.com/XGmIP8tOjY — gary (@iamgarydavid) July 28, 2019

Vanessa suggested that the bottle might be a “screw-off,” something that the Twitch streamer did not agree with. After the streamer struggled for a few more seconds, his girlfriend ended up “screwing off” the bottle in an instant.

quick trip to San Francisco with Vanessa! so happy to finally do some traveling with this beautiful woman. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tlNcuVxRnp — gary (@iamgarydavid) October 9, 2019

The Twitch streamer appeared to be visiting a restaurant with his girlfriend Vanessa. Vanessa was herself enjoying a bottle of “ginger-ale,” and commented that it was “pretty good.” However, Gary struggled to open his bottle. The streamer had a bottle-opener which he tried to use for quite some time, but to no avail.

Seeing her boyfriend struggle, Vanessa suggested the following:

“It might just be a screw-off though, you know what I mean? Okay, here, just wrap this around.”

However, Gary did not seem to agree, and said that “there was no way it was a screw-off.” As it turned out, the bottle indeed had a “screwed-on” cap. Vanessa wrapped a piece of paper around the cap and proceeded to open it within moments. Needless to say, Gary was left having to eat his words, as he stared at the camera in surprise. Vanessa ended up with a beaming smile as Gary finally got to enjoy his drink.

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

The post has since made its way to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, leading to some hilarious reactions from viewers. As it turns out, this is not the first time that Garytheproducer has been involved in such a hilarious incident of a similar nature with his girlfriend. Earlier, he was earlier trying to teach Vanessa how to drive and ended up hitting another car within moments of commenting the following:

“You guys ever wanted to see a man drive coz that’s what you are seeing right now! This is how a man drives!”

Despite the hilarious incidents, Garytheproducer does not currently have a huge following on Twitch currently, with just around 12.1k followers on the platform.

The streamer also plays a variety of games such as Super Mario 64, Fall Guys and Among Us, apart from streaming "Slots."

Edited by Nikhil Vinod