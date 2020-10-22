In the past, we have seen some truly funny moments being caught live on stream. More often than not, it is the streamers' fans who decide to troll them, thereby resulting in hilarious situations. Sometimes, the streamers get into problematic situations, and end up making a fool out of themselves.

Regardless, as long as the world of streaming continues to live on, there are bound to be hilariously funny incidents cropping up every now and then. Most of these incidents involve fans who end up trolling the streamers. In this article, we look at another hilarious incident that happened merely a few days ago.

Twitch Streamer 'Tyler1' gets a donation in Korean, but the plot twist comes after he translates it to English

Tyler Steinkamp, better known as Tyler1 or simply T1, is an American League of Legends streamer, who streams under the handle ‘loltyler1’. Currently, the streamer has around 3.7 million followers on Twitch, along with 2.47 million subscribers on YouTube.

Image Credits: Tyler1,Twitch

In addition to LOL, Tyler1 also regularly plays other games such as CS GO and Overwatch. In a recent stream, he was engaging with his fans, when he received a donation along with a message in Korean.

Of course, Tyler1 does not know how to speak or read Korean, and therefore had to use Google Translate to understand what the fan was saying. However, when he did so, there emerged a rather funny plot twist.

The fan in question had merely used Google translate, and the entirety of message wasn’t exactly ‘genuine’. As you can see in the picture below, the fan told the streamer that he knows English, and used Google translate to come up with the ‘Korean message’.

“Hello Tyler1, I am a big fan and wanted to congratulate you for being in the Esports organization T1. Streams are always really nice and fun. I speak English and used Google Translate for this.”

Needless to say, Tyler1 found it hilarious and jokingly shouted at his fan for wasting his time. You can watch the entire incident in the video below.