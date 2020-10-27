Twitch streamer wakes up not remembering she was on live stream!

In the past, we have seen numerous hilarious streamer-related incidents. While most were due to a mistake or sheer carelessness, some have occurred due to various external factors. Sometimes, it was the viewers who ended up trolling the streamers.

Of late, we have also seen quite a few streamers host ‘sleep-streams,’ with their viewers making it incredibly hard for them to doze off. These sleep streams involve the broadcasters sleeping in front of thousands of viewers, who then inadvertently try to make it impossible for them to get some shut-eye.

Image Credits: r/PotasticP, Reddit

Twitch streamer forgets she is still on-camera after waking up

PotasticP is a Twitch streamer with around 233k followers. Her real name is Jeannie Lee, and she plays a variety of games such as Subnautica, Ghost of Tsushima, and, more recently, Among Us.

However, most of her streams are of the ‘Just Chatting’ genre, where she spends hours engaging with her viewers and sharing her experiences with them. And in a recent stream, a hilarious incident took place.

PotasticP had hosted a sleep stream, but upon waking up, completely forgot about it. She was sleeping on a white couch and was joined in the morning by her boyfriend, Henry ‘MxR Plays’ Liang, another Twitch streamer/gamer who often features on her channel.

For quite some time, Jeannie did not remember that she was still actually streaming!

Image Credits: ninocentx, YouTube

Finally, Jeannie remembered where she exactly was and told her boyfriend that she was streaming. This, in turn, alarmed him, as Henry got up and got off the camera quickly. Jeannie did see the funny side of things and ended up bursting into laughter.

While the situation did not get as embarrassing as quite a few others have in the past, Jeannie could not believe that she had forgotten about the stream and spent quite some time looking at the chat on her phone. She even commented that her phone had been burning up before finally switching off the camera!

