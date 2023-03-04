Twitch streamer Wojitoo lands amazing "granny shot" to win a free Starforge PC

A Twitch streamer and member of OTK nailed a perfect shot to secure a free Starforge PC during the latest "Game Day" stream. This basketball stream featured a Half Court Challenge, where whoever could land the shot would win a free Voyager Pro PC from Starforge.

While many would try, including moms, fans, and even the on-staff medic, one person managed to win the PC with the "granny shot." Twitch streamer and Project Manager for OTK, Wojitoo, went for the shot and made it look easy.

Twitch streamer hits a beautiful "granny shot" during a Half Court Challenge

(Clip begins at 1:56:35)

During OTK Game Day, the Starforge Half Court Challenge was a simple enough prospect: Land a half-court shot on the basketball court, and win a mighty PC. Even the referee went to take the shot, and though he got close, he didn't quite land the shot.

Perhaps inspired by another contestant trying with a granny shot, Wojitoo ultimately gave it a shot. It would take a Twitch streamer and a member of OTK to seal the deal.

“I’mma granny it.”

The Twitch streamer is also the Project Manager for OTK, announcing that as his full-time job back in August 2022. With people chanting for him, he said he would take a "granny shot."

A granny shot in basketball is when someone shoots underhanded, with both hands in front of their body. They then throw the ball up and forward in an underhand arc. The Twitch streamer crouched low and tossed the ball at what looked like a weak but high arc.

“Let’s go!”

However, it continued and sank perfectly into the basket, with chat and friends on the court cheering loudly for his success. After a few moments of celebrating, he would hug the PC and say that Starforge PCs are "the best in the universe" before receiving his medal and trophy for his success.

Twitch streamer Wojitoo and others react to the Half Court Challenge win

The streamer himself called it the "Easiest shot of my life" in a picture on Twitter. After all, he just won a Voyager Creator Pro, nearly a $3,800 PC. With an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, an Intel Core i913900K, and much more on board, it's a powerful machine.

Many people on social media would congratulate the streamer for his success, celebrating Wojitoo's moment in the spotlight with him. When it came to Reddit, quite a few people talked about the actual granny shot itself.

A Redditor pointed out that the granny shot is a superior form of shooting for people with no experience and that even some NBA players could benefit from it. That led to talk of Shaquille O'Neal and how he'd have benefitted from it.

The basketball superstar said it did not look cool, so he wouldn't do it, even if it made him perform better. Another Redditor would bring up a moment when a coach claimed that he taught Shaq how to do it and that he did shoot better. The player's ego prevented the basketball player from utilizing it.

Either way, it was clear that people were incredibly happy for the Twitch streamer, with some saying that he deserved a raise for how important he is to quite a few OTK-related streams. At the very least, he left the recent OTK Game Day stream with a brand-new PC.

