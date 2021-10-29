Twitch streamers boycott the paid boost feature after its launch despite vehement backlash

On October 1, Twitch announced that it would test a new paid feature called "Boost this Stream" with a small group of streamers, where users could pay money to promote streamer channels of their choice. However, the feature faced vehement backlash from the community, as users revealed that this would essentially make the platform 'pay-to-win.'

After such a powerful negative response, users expected the platform would not go through with announcing the pay-to-boost feature officially. However, much to their surprise, Twitch officially announced the feature in the US on October 28, 2021.

Zach Bussey @zachbussey



You can only contribute if you're based in the USA, to a max of $500.



$0.99 for 1000

$2.97 for 3000

$4.95 for 5000

(No volume discount.)



#TwitchNews The Paid Boost Stream experiment is now live.You can only contribute if you're based in the USA, to a max of $500.$0.99 for 1000$2.97 for 3000$4.95 for 5000(No volume discount.) The Paid Boost Stream experiment is now live. You can only contribute if you're based in the USA, to a max of $500.$0.99 for 1000$2.97 for 3000$4.95 for 5000(No volume discount.)#TwitchNews https://t.co/OS0u0dGrm1

Fans and streamers alike are shocked by the platform ignoring their requests, and therefore, streamers have urged their fans not to use the feature to boost their channels.

Thempire Iain | 🏳️‍🌈V(ampire)Tuber🏳️‍⚧️ @ThempireIain We gotta collectively as a community make this boost thing flop as hard as possible to make it embarrassing for twitch to even keep it around

Twitch streamers request fans to refrain from using the new paid boost feature on their channels

Streamers on Twitch are protesting vehemently against the blatant disregard that the platform has shown towards their opinions regarding its newest features. Therefore, they have decided to protest against the new paid boost feature in the most logical manner possible, i.e, by boycotting it.

Streamers have urged fans not to use the boost feature to promote their channel, since they do not want to participate in the pay-to-win nature that the purple platform is slowly taking.

Kaemsi (she/her) @isme_kaemsi



Wanna boost me? Engage in my content and on the platforms I use. Share them with others. Subs and bits still fund Twitch, and fund me. These tips apply to all streamers.



InsaneOrbitzz @InsaneOrbitzz If you’re a viewer of my twitch streams and I ever get access to the new “boost stream” feature.



Please don’t boost my streams, please save your money, because by the looks of things it currently looks like a waste of money. If you’re a viewer of my twitch streams and I ever get access to the new “boost stream” feature. Please don’t boost my streams, please save your money, because by the looks of things it currently looks like a waste of money.

kendal 👻 @lifewithkendal



Rabbit 🐰🅱️🤡 @RabbitBClowning



None of that money will go to helping me in any way. There's no way I could compete against people boosting bigger channels and I see 0% of the money



michakes 🌈 @_Michaela Zach Bussey @zachbussey



Furthermore, it should also be noted that the streamers themselves do not get any of the money that viewers are donating to boost their channels. All the money goes to the platform itself. Thus, they are simply helping the Amazon-owned streaming platform earn more money under the guise of "promoting" their favorite streamers.

Although Twitch is still the leading platform for streamers to showcase their content, other platforms such as YouTube Gaming and Facebook are slowly but steadily catching up. Furthermore, the Amazon-owned platform is not really helping its cause by releasing and promoting more paid features which simply benefit the platform instead of helping streamers on their platform grow. The new "Boost this Stream" feature simply makes discoverability harder for smaller streamers who are already struggling to make it big within the community.

