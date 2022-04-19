Twitch streamers' attempt to make a meal during cooking stream ends in a messy kitchen calamity

Today's kitchen calamity might just take the prize for one of the most humiliating cooking livestream fails of the season. Twitch streamers Croe "Crroe" and Linda "Ljndolai" were just about to enjoy a scrumptious meal that they worked very hard on for a couple of hours before it all ended in a crash. The fail was captured merely seconds before the stream abruptly ended.

The cooking stream was split into three parts, given the possible internet issues.

Just Chatting stream goes horribly wrong, ends in disaster

NoPixel GTARP content creator Croe went live with friend and roommate Linda on April 18, with a unique food idea on deck. The two had decided on making batches of a pasta bake dish, which seemed to be a variation of the Swiss dish called Älpermagronen.

Linda explained that she was going to use macaroni pasta and burnt milk for the casserole-esque dish, as well as a layer of shredded cheese on top. But what was supposed to be a perfect meal soon ended in absolute disaster.

In the clip, Linda is seen figuring out exactly how to remove the three trays from the oven without fail. But once she turned away after making an attempt, the food clattered to the ground and the containers split with ease. The two were then left with three piles of messes to clean up while Croe laughed uncontrollably.

Linda throws her oven mitt at him which causes Croe to flip over the camera, while he just laughs nonstop at the absurdity of the situation. They were both reacting in pure shock in regards to what just happened, while chat was just losing their minds over it.

The chat was left in splits (image via Crroe/Twitch)

At the end of the day, though, it didn't turn out to be a total loss. In a later and final VOD of the broadcast, Croe and Linda were able to salvage what was left of their floor meal. When asked about the taste of the leftovers, Croe jokingly responded:

"How's the food? Tastes pretty dusty."

Friends and fans alike gave their own opinions on the matter. A couple of viewers found the entire event to be totally cringe-worthy, given the amount of food that appeared to have gotten wasted.

Shub @Shubkarmansing @xmils_ That is just really painful to see @xmils_ That is just really painful to see

A viewer even blamed Linda for allowing the fiasco to occur in the first place.

In response to that, another comment came to her defense and stated that she clearly tried to prevent it from happening:

Many friends poked fun at the silly situation and even made a running gag out of the "floor pasta" with bits of "china" that the two had decided to eat anyway:

Snkeu @snkeu_ @xmils_ floor pasta with some glass actually must of been good @xmils_ floor pasta with some glass actually must of been good

croe @Crroee I’d call that a successful stream I’d call that a successful stream

Linda seemed delighted with their culinary masterpiece (image via Ljndolai/Twitter)

Both Croe and Linda made statements on Twitter after the broadcast had ended. They established that despite their absolute failure, it was a pretty successful stream and the food was delicious.

