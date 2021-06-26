Twitch users left flabbergasted after extremely suggestive content shows up on front page

In recent days, quite a few Twitch users have posted on social media criticizing the platform for allowing “sexually-suggestive” content to thrive.

Twitch has come under scrutiny ever since the hot-tub meta on the platform grew in popularity. Instead of the platform taking action against “suggestive” hot-tub streams, it introduced the new “Pools, Hot Tub and Beaches” category, effectively legitimizing the meta.

However, since the hot-tub meta fizzled in popularity, quite a few content creators on Twitch have found new ways of posting “suggestive” streams without necessarily breaking any rules or TOS. This includes the “ASMR” meta, as well as other suggestive content that has been criticized by users on Twitter and Reddit.

Twitch gets criticized again after “sexually-suggestive” content dominate the front page of the platform

The overall approach that Twitch took towards “hot-tub” streams was that the entire category was not by default identified as sexually-suggestive, despite most users suggesting that a majority of the streams were indeed suggestive. Instead, the platform stated that “hot-tub” streams done wearing “appropriate clothing,” which includes “swimwear” but not “underwear,” would be allowed on the platform.

This was because the platform did not want to identify the entire meta as “sexually-suggestive,” with quite a few content creators posting “wholesome” hot-tub streams as well. This includes Imane “Pokimane” Anys, who posted a hot-tub stream with her Offline TV friends.

Regardless, the content creators in question were accused of exploiting a grey area in Twitch’s TOS. In recent weeks, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa and Janelle “Indieefoxx” Dagres were both banned after posting “suggestive” ASMR streams. The new meta included streamers suggestively “licking their microphones” and writing new subscribers and donors’ names on their bodies, among other trends.

They saw how hard we've been working and wanted to give us the weekend off. — Indiefoxx 🌙 OF (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021

Twitch just banned the two biggest "asmr but actually softcore porn" streamers Amouranth & IndieFoxx — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) June 19, 2021

However, Twitch has again attempted to judge individual streams, and ended up banning Amouranth and Indieefoxx for only slightly more than three days.

Image via Twitter

Image via Twitter

Image via Twitter

In such a scenario, in recent weeks, the platform has seen a plethora of “suggestive content” in which streamers are not necessarily breaking any TOS or rules. Most of the streams have been hosted by creators wearing “swimsuits,” leading to criticism from the community.

People have said that the platform is turning away from its traditional gaming roots, and is virtually “allowing softcore pornography.”

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

As can be seen in the tweets/Reddit comments, Twitch has allowed a range of “sexually-suggestive content” to thrive in recent weeks, leading to intense criticism from most of the community.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod