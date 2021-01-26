Twitter users attempt to cancel "VTuber" PewDiePie

Swedish internet star PewDiePie recently returned from a break with an avatar no one was expecting. Following in the steps of Dream and Corpse Husband, PewDiePie asked his fans to help him "pick a new face," The idea was to do a reverse face reveal, where he goes hidden.

With this in mind, he hosted a stream as a VTuber. Twitter users have now gone into a frenzy over it, calling for PewDiePie to be "cancelled."

Also read: PewDiePie is now a faceless YouTuber, following in the footsteps of Corpse Husband and Dream

Twitter users petition to cancel VTuber PewDiePie

Following his debut as a VTuber, Twitter users didn't take kindly to his adoption of the avatar. They stated concerns of white supremacy, and why this move is bad for the VTuber community.

Many fans believe this will negatively impact the VTuber community despite the exposure that PewDiePie will bring. The main contention was that the community will be flooded with PewDiePie's allegedly "edgy" fanbase.

GUESS WHO’S CANCELLED: Pewdiepie getting backlash after doing a reverse face reveal and becoming Vtuber. Some expressed concern over what effect it could have on Vtuber community saying “do you really want edgy audience alongside of all the white supremacists in the audience.” pic.twitter.com/lvt29elQ97 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

The continued reactions to PewDiePie #VTuber feel like a collective derangement.#ENVTuber pic.twitter.com/HtnvmL2u1d — VTuber & VTuber Fan Cringe (@VTuberCringe) January 25, 2021

It seems that many members of the VTuber community consider him an alt-right white supremacist.

It probably won't end for a while and will escalate from here.#ENVTuber #VTuber pic.twitter.com/jgaOWYSzz5 — VTuber & VTuber Fan Cringe (@VTuberCringe) January 25, 2021

More reactions to Pewdiepie becoming a Vtuber. One person said “Pewdiepie becoming a Vtuber f*cking scares me.” pic.twitter.com/b4IN9OmjFr — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021

These allegations are mostly baseless. Calling for his "cancellation" over an internet avatar displays the kind of influence the internet star has.

Advertisement

PewDiePie can't seem to catch a break, and even after countless charity streams and fundraisers gets labelled as a racist right-winger. Other fans have come out in support of the YouTuber on Twitter.

Here are some of the tweets in support of PewDiePie:

He protecc

He atacc

But most importantly,

We got his bacc



If you’re mad at Pewdiepie for being a V-tuber, go outside, seriously. pic.twitter.com/YioFizGIQo — RCE⛩️ (@rcebackwards) January 26, 2021

People really acting like pewdiepie turning into a Vtuber is dangerous lol pic.twitter.com/JgHIUVDii9 — ◖Rak◗ (@rak_ata) January 26, 2021

It is unclear if he will continue as a VTuber, but cancelling him for simply adopting a persona seems a tad excessive.

Also read: PewDiePie receives support as he takes a break from streaming to deal with exhaustion