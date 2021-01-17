Twitter erupts as Minecraft star Dream reaches 16 million subscribers on YouTube

Dream has finally reached 16 million subscribers on YouTube but finally is a loose term in this situation because he's a fast-growing streamer.
Fans from all over Twitter have come to mention or directly tweet to the Minecraft streamer. There have been congratulations, references to his fast rise, and even allusions to how quickly he will reach 20 million. Of his crew, Dream seems the likeliest to reach 20 million the fastest.
Dream has had a meteoric rise, going from 1 million to 15 million subscribers in the course of a year. it doesn't look like the rise is going to slow down. His videos normally get over 20 million views and are almost an hour-long usually. Dream is a creator that has taken his craft only as seriously as required and the fanbase comes from how relatable he is.
There should be a close watch on this Minecraft streamer because he is poised to be close to MrBeast soon if his subscriber base continues growing the way it has.
Just one of his videos released from last month is at 33 million views, and that must only be because Dream uploads rarely. He prefers to be in his friend's videos and streams instead of constantly uploading on YouTube.
Dream has recently used this attention to make jokes with his friends on Twitter
Fame and attention have not changed Dream, Quackily, Karl Jacobs, or GeorgeNotFound. They still play the same pranks and trolls that anyone at their age would and don't take themselves as seriously as they probably should.
Just looking at the joke tweets they send to each other shows that Dream has not only built a huge fanbase but has also built a strong bond with his friends. Their friendship mirrors the friendships many have built playing games online with their own friends.
