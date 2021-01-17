Twitter erupts as Minecraft star Dream reaches 16 million subscribers on YouTube

Dream has finally reached 16 million subscribers on YouTube but finally is a loose term in this situation because he's a fast-growing streamer.

Fans from all over Twitter have come to mention or directly tweet to the Minecraft streamer. There have been congratulations, references to his fast rise, and even allusions to how quickly he will reach 20 million. Of his crew, Dream seems the likeliest to reach 20 million the fastest.

CONGRATS DREAM ON 16 MILLION, you deserve from all of the late nights staying up working on videos, all the ups and down through this journey. Thanks for everything you have done to everyone!! <333 — abby (@Abigail83000507) January 16, 2021

#Dream16Mill @Dream @dreamwastaken Congrats Dream on 16 Million!!!!! Can’t wait till you hit 20 Million!!!💚💚💚 You are such a great person and a big inspiration for millions.💚💚🤩 pic.twitter.com/5peUvt1eOF — Baileewastaken (@Bailee_Carrigan) January 16, 2021

Harvey realizes that with Dream hitting 16 million, he is now only 4 mil away from 20 million, but he is 6 million past 10 million. He says congrats l, and used this emoticon :0 to express his surprise yet happiness at the thought. — Harvey’s Tweets Explained (@explainingtapl) January 16, 2021

YOOO DREAM 16 MILLION ❤️❤️❤️ — lou🌱 (@drewastakenn) January 16, 2021

Related: Minecraft YouTuber Dream was November's top gaming Streamer by peak viewership

Dream has had a meteoric rise, going from 1 million to 15 million subscribers in the course of a year. it doesn't look like the rise is going to slow down. His videos normally get over 20 million views and are almost an hour-long usually. Dream is a creator that has taken his craft only as seriously as required and the fanbase comes from how relatable he is.

1 mil to 15 mil in one year. INSANE. thank you guys so much. have completely changed my life. — Dream (@Dream) December 30, 2020

This is insane man! So proud of you and glad to have met ya this year :] — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) December 30, 2020

Advertisement

I think YouTube will still be massive in 10 years. If you maintain your current growth rate.... 😍 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 30, 2020

CONGRATS DREAM! You're an awesome person and deserve all the best ❤ — Antfrost (@NotAntfrost) December 30, 2020

Congrats Dream. I made you an edit. Hope you liked it <3 pic.twitter.com/dp9Hx1C1qd — Den (@DenDen110710) December 30, 2020

Advertisement

There should be a close watch on this Minecraft streamer because he is poised to be close to MrBeast soon if his subscriber base continues growing the way it has.

Just one of his videos released from last month is at 33 million views, and that must only be because Dream uploads rarely. He prefers to be in his friend's videos and streams instead of constantly uploading on YouTube.

Related: Dream: The Minecraft genius who’s breaking the internet

Dream has recently used this attention to make jokes with his friends on Twitter

Fame and attention have not changed Dream, Quackily, Karl Jacobs, or GeorgeNotFound. They still play the same pranks and trolls that anyone at their age would and don't take themselves as seriously as they probably should.

LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Dream (@Dream) December 29, 2020

WHAT DO YOU MEAN 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/8JKArG6ZlZ — Quackity (@Quackity) January 16, 2021

Just looking at the joke tweets they send to each other shows that Dream has not only built a huge fanbase but has also built a strong bond with his friends. Their friendship mirrors the friendships many have built playing games online with their own friends.

Related: "Should I turn on face, cam?": Sapnap teases a Dream face reveal