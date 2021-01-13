Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

"Should I turn on face cam?": Sapnap teases a Dream face reveal 

Image via GeorgeNotFound
Image via GeorgeNotFound
Jorge A. Aguilar "Aggy"
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 13 Jan 2021, 00:02 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Dream has recently entered a close friendship with Sapnap and it is enough that Sapnap has been alluding that Dream will reveal his face soon.

YouTubers who stream similar games are known to collaborate in order to diversify and grow from other streamer's fanbases. Dream, who normally streams with GeorgeNotFound, Karl Jacobs, and other notable Minecraft streamers, has gone far enough with Sapnap to give him the ability to reveal Dream's face at a moment's notice.

Dream's network is growing, and with that comes the possibility that someone might mess up and accidentally reveal his face, like Corpse Husband almost did, and the measures that he puts into place to keep himself hidden should improve with time.

It would be unlike his friends, Karl or George, to reveal his face on purpose but accidents happen, and it wouldn't be fair to blame anyone for getting too complacent with the face hiding measures in place.

Related: Dream: The Minecraft genius who’s breaking the internet

Advertisement

Related: Minecraft YouTuber Dream was November's top gaming Streamer by peak viewership

Dream does not do face reveals, just like Corpse Husband H20 Delirious

Dream is known for not showing his face, much like H20 Delirious, and a face reveal would be the news of the day. H20 Delirious has done many videos where he agrees to reveal his face, only to trick users with a joke or a meme. Dream does not tease his viewers nearly as much as Delirious but there is no doubt that if he did, there would be a frenzy of fans watching and reposting the picture.

When the day does come that he does it on purpose or by accident, many Twitter users are ready to gush over the idea. Just the thought of this being teased has garnered a ton of support for the idea and jealousy for Sapnap.

Advertisement

Related: Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs reveals that popular YouTuber Dream's real name is Clay

Published 13 Jan 2021, 00:02 IST
Minecraft Enderman Minecraft Herobrine Minecraft Guide for Beginners
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी