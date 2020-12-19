Twitter reacts as use of the word "simp" doubles on Twitch a day after ban

Twitch yesterday grabbed headlines by announcing that the words "simp," "virgin," and "incel" have been banned.

And interestingly, the usage of the word "simp" has doubled compared to its average over the last 15 days.

Stream Hatchet provided this report on chat analytics and insights in a recent tweet, where they revealed the staggering increase in the usage of simp since the unceremonious Twitch ban:

This Week's Meta: term "simp" banned on @Twitch



Following its ban, chat mentions of "simp" doubled compared to previous 15 day average.



Read our post for more chat analytics and insights:https://t.co/DiNZtRTimb pic.twitter.com/tfk7W0Ahwa — Stream Hatchet (@StreamHatchet) December 18, 2020

This act of defiance by Twitch viewers comes just a day after Twitch attempted to clarify the mess it had created by stating that the company never intended to impose a blanket ban on the usage of such words:

from what i hear, responding after Sara, Twitch CEO Emmett Shear, in what may be the most on point thing he's said all year, said "I think people understood, but they don't trust us". yes Emmett you finally got it, well done — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 17, 2020

By the looks of it, the recent "community misunderstanding" comment by Twitch executives has only made matters worse, as Twitter retaliated by poking fun at the organization's latest failure.

Twitter takes on Twitch over "simp" ban

Advertisement

2020 has been a somewhat controversial year for Twitch, especially when making decisions and implementing new policies.

From slapping streamers with questionable bans to exhibiting the makings of an authoritarian iron hand, Twitch has more than missed the mark in a year riddled with errors.

This string of decisions and policies has irked the streaming community to a large extent, with its most recent misfire being the ban of the words "simp," "virgin," and "incel."

Though Twitch eventually clarified that action would only be taken against those who use such words with malicious intent or to harass someone, the online community seemed to be having none of it, as revealed in the increased usage over the last day.

In the official blog post by Stream Hatchet, it is stated:

"...The banning didn't seem to stop Twitch users from testing the limits of the new TOS additions. Adversely, the banning led to an increase of "simp" mentions in chat to almost double the previous 15-day average."

In light of this development, Twitter had a field day, mocking Twitch over its recent misfire:

Advertisement

Love to see it! You have managed to make a community trust you so little that half the replies to tweets are just simp lol @Twitch @TwitchSupport @ClemensSara @eshear pic.twitter.com/1NrnimouZ6 — AweShucks (@TheAweShucks) December 19, 2020

simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp virgin simp — Loser? | marry me Hange (@n_onexistent) December 19, 2020

the usage of the word simp has doubled eversince twitch banned it pic.twitter.com/SMBHl09DLi — Semo (@TrueSemo) December 19, 2020

Usage of the term, 'simp' has now doubled on Twitch since it's use was banned by their ToS.



Streisand Effect still going strong.https://t.co/bYKfSywkLK — Pimp Master Broda (@PimpMasterYoda1) December 18, 2020

Advertisement

LMAO they made the wrong decision — MSF Medz 🎅 (@medzz) December 18, 2020

I definitely contributed to this — Captain Pastry (@CaptainPastry14) December 18, 2020

Big tech loves to create issues out of non-issues. Can't wait for people to get offended with the word "love" because they get none. — Alex Hope (@thedivineindigo) December 18, 2020

Twitch staff are a bunch of simps — Karl with a C (@Karl_with_a_C) December 18, 2020

Advertisement

How about y’all work on fixing the use of racial slurs instead? Or does that make too much sense? — 🎄Krampus🎄 Humphrey (@oghumphrey) December 18, 2020

pokimane will never love you twitch admins — Umbre (@SRUmbre) December 18, 2020

Advertisement

simp incel virgin simp incel virgin simp incel virgin simp incel virgin simp incel virgin simp incel virgin simp incel virgin simp incel virgin simp incel virgin simp incel virgin simp incel virgin simp incel virgin simp incel virgin simp incel virgin simp incel virgin simp incel — peyton ♡︎ (@dreamfqlls) December 18, 2020

Honestly, scrap this whole thing or find a better way to articulate it. Or, much simpler, just be stricter on harassment as a whole instead of tunnel visioning arbitrary keywords that you think "might be mean, sometimes" — noah (@Pikaclicks) December 18, 2020

As dissent continues to mount online, Twitch is once again feeling the heat from incensed users online, who seem to have given a new meaning to an old phrase: hell hath no fury like a community scorned.