Twitter responds with hilarious Conor McGregor memes, as Dustin Poirier knocks him out 

American MMA star Dustin Poirier has shocked the world by knocking out "The Notorious" Conor McGregor in the second round.
The 32-year old Poirier landed a flurry of punches on the Irishman, which sent him reeling to a shock KO. Poirier was finally able to avenge his 2014 loss to McGregor.
Poirier vs McGregor was the headlining of UFC 257, but the match ended sooner than predicted.
McGregor returned to the Octagon after more than a year, so all eyes were on the Irishman. However, he failed to live up to the immense hype going into the match.
Within minutes of McGregor getting knocked out, Twitter exploded with a barrage of hilarious memes poking fun at the MMA star's unexpected knockout.
Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor via KO, becomes an instant meme.
This defeat is all the more ignominious for McGregor because it was the first time he suffered a technical knockout.
Going into the bout, he was clearly favored to go 2-0 against Poirier. However, the American quickly turned the tide in his favour using a swift combination of wrestling moves and well-placed kicks. It took McGregor by surprise, who was not able to recover.
As Poirier began to control the bout, he landed many important shots on the Irishman, one of which was a staggering right hook that took down McGregor decisively.
Below are some of the hilarious responses Twitter had to the match:
McGregor has suddenly become the hottest meme on the internet right now, taking over the mantle from Nate Robinson and U.S Senator Bernie Sanders.
But having the last laugh is YouTuber Jake Paul, who has now offered to fight McGregor for a paltry sum of $10,000:
After months of trash-talking, Paul seems to be enjoying this moment.
McGregor future opponent in the ring is currently unknown. Some have speculated a future boxing match between the Irishman and the YouTuber. But the probability of that happening is low.Published 24 Jan 2021, 12:24 IST