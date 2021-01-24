Twitter responds with hilarious Conor McGregor memes, as Dustin Poirier knocks him out 

American MMA star Dustin Poirier has shocked the world by knocking out "The Notorious" Conor McGregor in the second round.

The 32-year old Poirier landed a flurry of punches on the Irishman, which sent him reeling to a shock KO. Poirier was finally able to avenge his 2014 loss to McGregor.

DUSTIN POIRIER KNOCKS OUT CONOR MCGREGOR pic.twitter.com/wmu2iAjDNP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2021

Poirier vs McGregor was the headlining of UFC 257, but the match ended sooner than predicted.

McGregor returned to the Octagon after more than a year, so all eyes were on the Irishman. However, he failed to live up to the immense hype going into the match.

Within minutes of McGregor getting knocked out, Twitter exploded with a barrage of hilarious memes poking fun at the MMA star's unexpected knockout.

Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor via KO, becomes an instant meme.

This defeat is all the more ignominious for McGregor because it was the first time he suffered a technical knockout.

Going into the bout, he was clearly favored to go 2-0 against Poirier. However, the American quickly turned the tide in his favour using a swift combination of wrestling moves and well-placed kicks. It took McGregor by surprise, who was not able to recover.

As Poirier began to control the bout, he landed many important shots on the Irishman, one of which was a staggering right hook that took down McGregor decisively.

Below are some of the hilarious responses Twitter had to the match:

The UFC watching Conor McGregor go down to Dustin Poirier.



#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/uuAWE4K3LC — Cameron Grant (@GhostCoolCam101) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor after the calf kick #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/b7EYSlyYZr — Sam King (@samkinnggg) January 24, 2021

Dana White: Who do you want to fight next?



Conor McGregor: pic.twitter.com/H90jV3EENB — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 24, 2021

“What were you thinking after your calf tightened up?”



Conor McGregor: pic.twitter.com/bpalPksno6 — Lil’ Sketch (@DonArtistry) January 24, 2021

CONOR MCGREGOR, WHILE YOU YOU LAY THERE, HOPEFULLY AS UNCOMFORTABLE AS YOU POSSIBLY CAN BE... pic.twitter.com/ckmBsxETIK — What a Maneuver! (@WAManeuver) January 24, 2021

Conor Mcgregor when he realizes he has to fight Jake Paul now. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/gS0R5IcnCu — INFAMOUS (@N0TINFAM0US) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier highlights pic.twitter.com/rv7TUbyQwb — FamousNash (@FamousNash) January 24, 2021

Nate Robinson watching Conor McGregor get knocked out pic.twitter.com/4AiFGE3nZe — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor pulling up to WWE to get into the Royal Rumble match after he got KO’d #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/0lAG8edOIA — santana grant (@santagclaus_) January 24, 2021

Hopefully conor mcgregor has a good sleep #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/60SRMWhSom — Utd Interest (@Utdlnterest) January 24, 2021

I am once again asking for you to go to sleep Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/Fn6WFaJpBK — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) January 24, 2021

nate robinson seeing conor mcgregor get knocked out in front of millions pic.twitter.com/34oWFpu5Fk — enVy 💫☄️ (@envygone) January 24, 2021

The entire world watching Dustin Poirier knock out Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/xL6VJmV8IT — Best Fights 🎬🍿 (@30SecFights) January 24, 2021

Dana White watching Dustin Poirier KO Conor McGregor #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/pU6fPze0P4 — tommy1211 (@wehaveagronk) January 24, 2021

The Conor Mcgregor The Conor Mcgregor

everyone wanted that showed up#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/YHw3VSaS4i — JD (@chemicallygood) January 24, 2021

The first thing Conor McGregor saw when looking up from the canvas: pic.twitter.com/2W6ZyBLkr5 — FactorTree of Sadness (@UrinatingTree) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor a millionaire but sleeping outside for a ps5 pic.twitter.com/UFezYdqnhV — 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 🏀✈️ (@mldiffley) January 24, 2021

Nate Robinson 🤝 Conor McGregor



Getting KO’d pic.twitter.com/SZ7Ej2i3C6 — Quacky (@QuackyyWacky) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor: ‘I promise a masterpiece.’



The rest of the world: #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/5BI84qoDVR — Musab (@mmusab_) January 24, 2021

McGregor has suddenly become the hottest meme on the internet right now, taking over the mantle from Nate Robinson and U.S Senator Bernie Sanders.

But having the last laugh is YouTuber Jake Paul, who has now offered to fight McGregor for a paltry sum of $10,000:

AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now😂😂😂 CASH THO!! ALL CASH😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8EfPgvAk97 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

After months of trash-talking, Paul seems to be enjoying this moment.

McGregor future opponent in the ring is currently unknown. Some have speculated a future boxing match between the Irishman and the YouTuber. But the probability of that happening is low.