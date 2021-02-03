Twitter responds with Lex Luthor memes after Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO

Twitter is officially convinced that Jeff Bezos is Lex Luthor living in the 21st Century.
The 57-year-old tech mogul recently addressed his employees in an official note. Jeff Bezos revealed that while he would still stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives, he will be stepping down as he transitions to the role of executive chair in the third quarter.
Taking over the mantle from him will be the head of Amazon Web Services, Andy Jassy, Bezos' colleague for the past 24 years.
As the industrial world grappled with coming to terms with this announcement, Twitter decided to add a whole new spin to the narrative.
Elucidating upon Jeff Bezos' uncanny resemblance to DC supervillain and arch-enemy of the Justice League, Lex Luthor, several Twitter users hilariously claimed that he can now finally fulfill his lifelong goal of becoming Luthor. However, there is one possible obstacle in the way: Elon Musk as Batman!
Twitter believes that Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk can make a good superhero pair
Like the video above, there is an abundance of fan theories and fiction likening Jeff Bezos to Lex Luthor.
After all, they're both billionaires, bald and proficient geniuses when it comes to technology and innovation.
Moreover, recently, after a clip of Jeff Bezos trying out a pair of robotic hands at the re: MARS conference in 2019 went viral on Twitter, fans started believing that he could be Lex Luthor in the making.
Bezos' sudden decision to step down as CEO has now once again drawn up hilarious comparisons to Lex Luthor.
What makes the timing of his decision all the more interesting is his tech rival Elon Musk's decision to take time off Twitter:
With these developments in mind, fans quickly connected the dots as they concocted an intriguing narrative revolving around Lex Luthor, Batman, and The Justice League.
Here are some of the reactions online:
With the memes continuing to pile on thick and fast, Twitter users once again succeeded in giving into their humorous side. They displayed their creativity in coming up with a host of Lex Luthor x Jeff Bezos memes.
Moreover, with Elon Musk recently taking over as the world's richest man, fans believe that this might just act as the catalyst which ends up making their superhero vs supervillain narrative come true.Published 03 Feb 2021, 11:40 IST