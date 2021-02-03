Twitter responds with Lex Luthor memes after Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO

Twitter is officially convinced that Jeff Bezos is Lex Luthor living in the 21st Century.

The 57-year-old tech mogul recently addressed his employees in an official note. Jeff Bezos revealed that while he would still stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives, he will be stepping down as he transitions to the role of executive chair in the third quarter.

Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO.#ComplexNews pic.twitter.com/mK9X6BvQqq — Complex (@Complex) February 3, 2021

Taking over the mantle from him will be the head of Amazon Web Services, Andy Jassy, Bezos' colleague for the past 24 years.

As the industrial world grappled with coming to terms with this announcement, Twitter decided to add a whole new spin to the narrative.

Breaking News: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to step down in order to pursue his life-long goal of becoming Lex Luthor. pic.twitter.com/eSksqK24ua — Seth K (@SethyPoo) February 2, 2021

Elucidating upon Jeff Bezos' uncanny resemblance to DC supervillain and arch-enemy of the Justice League, Lex Luthor, several Twitter users hilariously claimed that he can now finally fulfill his lifelong goal of becoming Luthor. However, there is one possible obstacle in the way: Elon Musk as Batman!

Twitter believes that Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk can make a good superhero pair

Advertisement

Like the video above, there is an abundance of fan theories and fiction likening Jeff Bezos to Lex Luthor.

After all, they're both billionaires, bald and proficient geniuses when it comes to technology and innovation.

Moreover, recently, after a clip of Jeff Bezos trying out a pair of robotic hands at the re: MARS conference in 2019 went viral on Twitter, fans started believing that he could be Lex Luthor in the making.

Bezos' sudden decision to step down as CEO has now once again drawn up hilarious comparisons to Lex Luthor.

What makes the timing of his decision all the more interesting is his tech rival Elon Musk's decision to take time off Twitter:

Advertisement

Off Twitter for a while — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2021

With these developments in mind, fans quickly connected the dots as they concocted an intriguing narrative revolving around Lex Luthor, Batman, and The Justice League.

Here are some of the reactions online:

Ya know...Elon is going awol from Twitter, maybe it has begun — Bobby Melchor (@Fireman_Bobby) February 3, 2021

jeff bezos stepping down as ceo so he has more time to work on defeating batman pic.twitter.com/2AkKyk8Buq — jackie daytona (@hellabrendan) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

a lot of people are saying that Jeff Bezos resembles lex luther, which would obviously make ELon Musk Batman pic.twitter.com/5qdR7QqyNu — Mediaofallsorts (@mediaofallsorts) February 3, 2021

It makes so much sense now: a gazillionaire that slaps his company name all over everything who probably wants to take over the world...has anybody checked the midwestern farmlands for a small spacecraft that crash landed carrying an alien infant? pic.twitter.com/Iz37Tw2u7p — Doc Maddox Art (@Doc_Maddox) February 3, 2021

I love that whenever Jeff Bezos does anything Lex Luthor starts trending — January Candy (@StarN_Burst) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

Chrome extension that replaces all pictures of Jeff bezos.PNG with lex luthor from Superman_Returns.PNG pic.twitter.com/FN2RAKT8Qi — Strugg Nuggs (@StruggNuggs) February 2, 2021

Jeff Bezos isn't even the kind of guy Lex Luthor would pretend to be. He's just a boring greedy rich dude. Luthor has ambition - why stoop himself to such a low standard. — The Duke of Evil || BLM (@ProfofEvil) February 2, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Upon his resignation from Amazon, Jeff Bezos will be starring in the next Superman movie as super villain Lex Luthor pic.twitter.com/2gIJQW094g — fango🥭 (@fargod0) February 2, 2021

Am I slow? Is the joke that Jeff Bezos is JUST Lex Luthor and not that he may or may not be gearing up for a presidential campaign cuz maaaannn I dont mean to be that guy but... pic.twitter.com/A97iCU3FWZ — Christopher Wade ✊🏿 (@ItsmeChrisWade) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

Y’all just realizing that Jeff Bezos looks like Lex Luthor? Bruce Willis did it better IMO in Injustice 1 pic.twitter.com/vzBheX0xXb — 4LBINO👑 (@4lbin0) February 3, 2021

Jeff Bezos is just an actor going suuuuper method for his upcoming role in a Lex Luthor solo film pic.twitter.com/823p37UWq2 — mithi | ☕🎥 | #TeamMonke (@mithiiiiiiiiii) February 3, 2021

Jeff Bezos stepping down as the CEO of Amazon to transition into his other passion, Being Lex Luthor pic.twitter.com/TsSt08zkb9 — Captain MoBuul 💜💛 (@Mohamed_Buul) February 2, 2021

This clip from Justice League lines up way too similar to whats currently happening with Jeff Bezos....you don’t think this is his next step after Amazon....r-right guys?? pic.twitter.com/MmPz0yHwQX — Dr.Awesome (@DrAwesome_x) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

With the memes continuing to pile on thick and fast, Twitter users once again succeeded in giving into their humorous side. They displayed their creativity in coming up with a host of Lex Luthor x Jeff Bezos memes.

Moreover, with Elon Musk recently taking over as the world's richest man, fans believe that this might just act as the catalyst which ends up making their superhero vs supervillain narrative come true.