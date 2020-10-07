Two-Side Gamers' (TSG Jash, Ritik) Free Fire sensitivity settings, custom HUD, and more

Two-Side Gamers or TSG is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTube channels. It is run by Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain, popularly known as TSG Jash and TSG Ritik.
The duo started creating content on YouTube around two years ago. Since then, they have earned a massive fan base on the platform. In this article, we discuss their sensitivity settings, custom HUD and more.
Also Read: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire sensitivity settings, custom HUD, and more
Two-Side Gamers’ sensitivity settings
Here are their sensitivity settings:
General - 100
Red Dot - 100
2x Scope - 70
4x Scope - 70
AWM Scope – 50
Two-Side Gamers’ Custom HUD
Here is Two-Side Gamers’ Custom HUD:
Players can watch the video given below to check out their other settings:
TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats
TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID is 123643969.
Lifetime stats
TSG Jash has played a total of 6784 squad games and has triumphed in 1618 of them, translating to a win rate of 23.85%. He has secured 16201 kills, with a K/D ratio of 3.14.
When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2448 games and has 250 Booyahs. With 4811 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.19.
In the solo mode, he has appeared in 1320 games, winning 108 of them and killing 3066 opponents.
TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats
TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352.
Lifetime stats
TSG Ritik has featured in 9590 squad games and has won 1979 of them, which translates to a win rate of 20.63%. He has racked up 23120 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.04.
The content creator has also played 2278 duo matches and has secured 251 wins. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.14 and has 4332 kills in this mode.
He has also played 843 solo games and has won 53 of them, killing 1630 opponents, in the process.
Two-Side Gamers’ YouTube channel
As mentioned earlier, Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain started creating online gaming content two years ago. Since then, they have uploaded a total of 923 videos on their YouTube channel, Two-Side Gamers, and have amassed over 697 million combined views. The channel has a subscriber count of 5.62 million.
Click here to visit their YouTube channel.
Also read: Raistar’s Free Fire sensitivity settings, custom HUD, and morePublished 07 Oct 2020, 14:12 IST