Two-Side Gamers' (TSG Jash, Ritik) Free Fire sensitivity settings, custom HUD, and more

Two-Side Gamers or TSG is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTube channels. It is run by Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain, popularly known as TSG Jash and TSG Ritik.

The duo started creating content on YouTube around two years ago. Since then, they have earned a massive fan base on the platform. In this article, we discuss their sensitivity settings, custom HUD and more.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire sensitivity settings, custom HUD, and more

Two-Side Gamers’ sensitivity settings

Here are their sensitivity settings:

General - 100

Red Dot - 100

2x Scope - 70

Advertisement

4x Scope - 70

AWM Scope – 50

Two-Side Gamers’ Custom HUD

Here is Two-Side Gamers’ Custom HUD:

Their custom HUD (Image Credits: TWO-SIDE GAMERS / YouTube)

Players can watch the video given below to check out their other settings:

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

TSG Jash has played a total of 6784 squad games and has triumphed in 1618 of them, translating to a win rate of 23.85%. He has secured 16201 kills, with a K/D ratio of 3.14.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2448 games and has 250 Booyahs. With 4811 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.19.

In the solo mode, he has appeared in 1320 games, winning 108 of them and killing 3066 opponents.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has featured in 9590 squad games and has won 1979 of them, which translates to a win rate of 20.63%. He has racked up 23120 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.04.

The content creator has also played 2278 duo matches and has secured 251 wins. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.14 and has 4332 kills in this mode.

He has also played 843 solo games and has won 53 of them, killing 1630 opponents, in the process.

Two-Side Gamers’ YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain started creating online gaming content two years ago. Since then, they have uploaded a total of 923 videos on their YouTube channel, Two-Side Gamers, and have amassed over 697 million combined views. The channel has a subscriber count of 5.62 million.

Advertisement

Click here to visit their YouTube channel.

Also read: Raistar’s Free Fire sensitivity settings, custom HUD, and more