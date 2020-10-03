Two-Side Gamers' (TSG) real names, Free Fire IDs, ranks, stats and more

TWO-SIDE GAMERS or TSG is one of the most popular Free Fire channels on YouTube and has a massive subscriber count of over 5.57 million. Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain are the two players behind the channel.

In this article, we discuss their IDs, ranks, stats and more.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and Ranks

TSG Jash's Free Fire ID is 123643969, and his present in-game alias is TSG冬JASH. He is placed in the Heroic Tier in the ongoing ranked season. He is also placed in Gold III in the Clash Squad mode.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and Ranks

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352, and his IGN is TSG冬RITIK. He is also the leader of the TSG Army. In the ongoing season, he is placed in Diamond III. He is placed in Platinum I in the Clash Squad mode.

TSG Jash’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

TSG Jash has played a total of 6773 games in the squad mode and has 1613 wins, which translates to a win rate of 23.81%. He has 16173 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Jash also has 250 Booyahs from 2448 duo matches, killing 4811 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.19.

In the squad mode, the famous content creator has played 1320 matches and has won 108 of them. He has 3066 kills to his name and has a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

In Ranked Season 17, TSG Jash has featured in 172 squad matches and has secured 52 victories, taking his win rate to 30.23%. He has an impressive K/D ratio of 4.59, with 551 kills to his name.

He has also played 7 duo games but is yet to win a game in this mode. He has, however, secured 14 kills in these games.

TSG Jash has also played 1 solo game and has a single kill in that match.

TSG Ritik’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

TSG Ritik has played 9545 games in the squad mode and has won 1969 of them. This translates to a win rate of 20.62%. He has also notched 22981 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.03.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has secured 251 victories in 2278 duo matches. He has 4332 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.14.

TSG Ritik has also played 53 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 53 games, killing 1630 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked Stats

TSG Ritik has played 255 games in the squad mode in Ranked Season 17 and has 58 wins, maintaining a win rate of 22.74%. He has racked up 926 kills and has a K/D ratio of 4.70.

He has played 7 duo matches and has 18 kills in the mode. He has also played 1 solo game in the current season.

Their YouTube channel

Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain began their journey with content creation around two years ago in October 2018. Since then, they have become quite popular in the Free Fire community. As mentioned earlier, they have over 5.57 million subscribers on their YouTube channel. They have uploaded a total of 918 videos and have amassed over 689 million combined views on these videos.

You can click here to visit their YouTube channel.

Their social media accounts

TSG Jash's

Instagram – Click here

TSG Ritik

Instagram – Click here

