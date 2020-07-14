Type 25 in COD Mobile: All you need to know

Call of Duty (COD) Mobile has a loadout feature where players can pre-equip guns before heading into battle. One of the categories of firearms is the Assault Rifle (AR), which is preferred by many players due to its balanced stats and in-game performance. Type 25 is a pre-eminent AR that some users favor.

In one recent seasonal event, players are required to get 20 kills with the Type-25, to get their hands on certain rewards. In this article, we will take a look at this Assault Rifle.

Type 25 in COD Mobile

Type 25 in loadout (Picture Courtesy: COD Mobile)

As mentioned above, the Type 25 is an AR, and the official description of the gun in the game is:

“Fully automatic assault rifle. High rate of fire with moderate recoil.”

The gun features a high fire rate, making it a viable option for players because of its ability to take down foes efficiently. Players can unlock this firearm in COD Mobile after they reach level 103.

Here are the stats of the Type 25 firearm:

Damage: 52

Advertisement

Fire Rate: 70

Accuracy: 44

Mobility: 60

Range: 35

The seasonal event – Maximum Efficiency

COD Mobile features a variety of events that give players various rewards. These events have a specific time duration, within which players have to complete particular tasks so as to to obtain numerous rewards.

As mentioned above, in one of these events, players must kill 20 opponents with a Type 25 to get 3000 Battle Pass XP and an ICR-1 — Persisted skin. There is also another requirement that players have to fulfill to complete this task, which is that they will have to equip at least one attachment on the weapon.

The event will last for 22 more days, so players have sufficient time to complete it before it expires.