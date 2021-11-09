Ubisoft is giving away Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy, here is how to get it for free

Ubisoft is celebrating its 35th anniversary this week and is giving away Assassin’s Creed Chronicles for free on Ubisoft Connect PC.

Ubisoft is one of the biggest publishers in the video games industry. From iconic franchises like Far Cry and Watch Dogs to tactical military shooter titles under the sub-brand of Tom Clancy, Ubisoft is known for some of the most top-tier game franchises in the world. Ubisoft also gave rise to one of the most iconic stealth/adventure franchises in the form of Assassin’s Creed, and they’re giving away the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy to celebrate Ubisoft's 35th anniversary.

How to claim Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy for free

While recent entries to the franchise have been divisive, Assassin’s Creed is still one of Ubisoft's biggest series. The titles depict the conflict between two factions, the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order. Over the years, stealth sandbox titles have evolved to become more of open-world RPGs.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles, developed by Climax Studios in association with Ubisoft Montreal, is a series of 2.5D action-platformers with a unique brush painting-inspired art style.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft Celebrate Ubisoft's 35th birthday and get the Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy free from Ubisoft Connect PC 🎁🎮 Celebrate Ubisoft's 35th birthday and get the Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy free from Ubisoft Connect PC 🎁🎮

Ubisoft is giving away the trilogy on PC, which consists of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, and Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia, to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Here is how to claim it.

From the Ubisoft Connect application on PC

Launch Ubisoft Connect and log in to the account. Head over to the store from the top menu. Search Assassin’s Creed Chronicles from the search bar. Alternatively, navigate to it by heading over to store and clicking Games -> Assassin’s Creed -> Assassin’s Creed Chronicles -> Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy. Click on Get it for free, then click on ok to add the games to the library.

From a browser

Head over to ubisoft.com/en-gb/ubi35. Scroll down to the What’s on now section. Click on GET IT below Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy, and a new webpage will open. Click on the Ubisoft Connect PC button below. Log in to the account, and the game will be added.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy is free to claim between November 9 to November 14, 2021. Ubisoft is also giving away deep discounts on many of its titles and has been teasing another future giveaway to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Edited by Danyal Arabi