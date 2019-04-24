×
Ubisoft's The Crew 2 is free to play for a weekend

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
37   //    24 Apr 2019, 00:53 IST

The Crew 2 Hot Shots
The Crew 2 Hot Shots

The Crew 2 is free to play on Uplay starting April 24, 2019, to April 28, 2019. The game can be downloaded/pre-loaded right now on Uplay. The Crew 2 Hot Shots will arrive today and in order to celebrate its arrival, Ubisoft is making the game available for free for a few days.

The Crew 2 is an open world racing game where players assume control of the protagonist who seeks to be competent in multiple disciplines.

How to Download The Game For Free-

  • Download Uplay launcher.
  • Open the launcher and search for The Crew 2(/Hot Shots).
  • On the game page, you download the game by just clicking on the download button.

The download size is around 33.34 GB. Once the time expires, players have to buy the full game to get theess. Recently, Ubisoft made Assassin's Creed Unity available for free as a tribute to the Notre-Dame incident in Paris. The game is still available for free, so if you haven't downloaded the game yet nows your chance. Assassin's Creed Unity has no time limit once downloaded players will have full access to the game for a lifetime.

The Crew 2 is a direct sequel to The Crew and similar to its predecessors it features a persistent free roam open world environment for racing. The game offers a scaled-down recreation of United States. Players can control vehicles ranging from Land, Sea and Air. This game offers a variety of vehicles moreover players can change their ride at a push of a button.

Also Read,

Stick to Sportskeeda and Follow me for future updates Videogames news and features.

