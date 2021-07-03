Udyr to receive a “super stance” kit  in League of Legends VGU 

Riot Games has finally come up with the first update for the upcoming Udyr Visual and Graphics Update (VGU) after League of Legends fans voted for his much-needed rework.

The game has transformed a lot since Spirit Walker stepped on Summoner's Rift back in 2009. Although the VGU promises to modernize Udyr's VFX and his ability kit, the devs assured fans that the champion will maintain his signature identity. In the first reveal via a dev blog, Riot elaborated on some of the explored tweaks and direction of the entire project. According to the devs:

"Udyr’s gameplay update will address: adding variance (and high moments) and delivering more strongly on a theme."

Today we’re playing around with kits where Udyr can recast his active stance to use the super version (on a cooldown). We’re still considered other possible directions, but here’s Udyr casting some [experimental] stances and recasting them: pic.twitter.com/ckFRa8g1op — SΞVΠ (@osevno) June 29, 2021

One of the key additions to Udyr's ability kit will be his ability to use two stances at once or gain a substantial buff depending on which stance he maxed out. Riot clarified that fans will have similar gameplay experiences playing with Udyr when the final VGU arrives in 2022.

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

He will still possess four abilities that will change stances without an R and won't gain any new ranged abilities. Udyr will continue to deal with and soak up tons of damage while skirmishing even after the update.

The reworked Udyr will occasionally get to use a “super version” of each of his four League of Legends stances

Visual Representation of Udyr's Animal Spirit Energy that he channels (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

One new feature that will provide Udyr Mains with a whole new experience is his updated "super stance" kit. As described by Riot, Udyr's stances would passively grow in power as they went unused, such that if the champion didn’t cast a stance for several minutes it would be supercharged and have some special and more powerful effect.

The activated super stance mode will be visually represented with a trail of high-damage flames left in his path. Although the core identity of League of Legends' Spirit Walker won't be tweaked much, his kit will be made more impactful and visually appealing.

I really like the Super Stance idea - was something a lot of Udyr players have mentioned over the years — GoLéon, Son Of Udyr 🐢 (@im_GoLeon) June 29, 2021

However, Udyr’s final VGU kit is a long way from being finalized and ready for beta testing. As per Riot's plan, the reworked Spirit Walker will be ready for his fresh League of Legends journey with a brand new ability kit at some point next year.

