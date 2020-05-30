UMP45 or Vector: Which is the better gun in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile UMP45 Vs Vector

PUBG Mobile has come a long way since starting out as a free to play battle royale game. The game offers a competitive environment for mobile gamers and has become a flourishing esports title.

PUBG Mobile offers players a wide variety of weapon choices in different segments. Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns and Sniper Rifles are all examples of some broad weapon categories that the game features.

Each category has several weapons, and it may be tricky in selecting the best out of the lot. In this article, one would get to know the difference between UMP45 and Vector, two of the most used Submachine Guns in PUBG Mobile.

Comparison between UMP45 and Vector in PUBG Mobile:

PUBG Mobile Vector gun, picture credits: gurugamer

The most basic but effective way of comparing the UMP45 and the Vector in PUBG Mobile would be by taking a look at their stats and utilities along with their accessories.

The UMP45 has a hit damage of 41, a fire rate of 670 rpm and a muzzle velocity of 360m/s. This means that the UMP has the second-highest damage out of all SMGs. It also has a decent fire rate and a good muzzle velocity that helps to track down moving players easily.

The UMP45 SMG uses .45 ACP bullets and can accept a lot of attachments that include lower rail, magazines, muzzles and sights. This makes the UMP45 gun in PUBG Mobile a very versatile weapon. It can be used for both close/medium to long-distance combats. The attachments also help the UMP45 become more stable and have very less recoil.

The Vector, on the other hand, has a hit damage of 31, a rate of fire of approximately 1200 rpm and a muzzle velocity of 350m/s. It means that the Vector has low damage than the UMP45. But it more than compensates for the same with an outstanding fire rate and a decent muzzle velocity.

The Vector SMG in PUBG Mobile uses 9 mm bullets and, like the UMP, can accept a lot of attachments that include lower rail, magazines, muzzles, sights and stocks. However, unlike the UMP45, the Vector is not a very versatile gun in PUBG Mobile.

Advertisement

It is best for close combat and can manage medium distances but struggles to perform at extensive ranges. Even with the attachments, the Vector has an unpredictable recoil and still doesn’t act quite like the UMP45.

In conclusion, the UMP45 in PUBG Mobile is a more versatile weapon and can be used for more extended periods in the game. The Vector outperforms UMP in the short-range but cannot be handy in every situation. Although both the weapons can use 6x scopes, the Vector has a 50-100 m range after which its bullet does significantly less damage and falls off in every other aspect in comparison with the UMP45.