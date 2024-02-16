Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes PC review: Amazing gameplay held back by a lackluster port

As a long-time fan of this franchise, I was excited to get hands-on with Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes. The naming convention is just as complex as the gameplay can get, given the number of new additions and updates to the already exciting anime fighter title. However, I’m reviewing the game on PC, and as many have pointed out online, this version of the title did not start on a very strong note. I’m one of the many that have had a wide assortment of problems, that seem to come and go with the wind.

While I am enjoying the game, and do feel like Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes is an incredible title with a lot of potential, the PC version has been wildly disappointing. From recorded footage not showing up, to crashes, and worse still, this anime fighter title has been one of the most frustrating games I've reviewed in a while.

Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes’s gameplay is tight and satisfying

With a huge roster and amazing gameplay, this fighting game delivers on the presentation (Image via Arc System Works)

Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes has an easy to pick and enjoyable gameplay. It felt a lot like BlazBlue to me, but that might simply be due to the characters I picked. However, it also introduces a ton of new gameplay mechanics, like the GRD (Grind) system. It’s represented by a meter in the bottom center of the screen, and you’ll see it move between both player’s sides.

This shows the influence of each player on the match through their offensive and defensive strategies/attacks. I love it, even if I don't quite understand it. As a match wears on, at set intervals, the system will determine who is doing better, and reward them with a variety of useful buffs.

I’m most definitely an Under Night casual, so I’ve still got a lot to learn about Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes and its various new mechanics. Creeping Edge (allows you to roll forward to try and dodge through attacks - may lower GRD), changes in Guard Thrust input, and the Celestial Vorpal State that completely fills your GRD gauge are perfect examples of these mechanics.

Even when I wasn't winning, I had an amazing time (Image via Arc System Works)

However, what I do love is that it retains the “Smart Steer” or auto combo system that many games have been adopting. It allows you to get an easy grip on what your character should do and feel like. Will it win you matches against veteran players of Under Night In-Birth? Probably not, but that doesn’t take away from how good it feels.

In addition, Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes has one of the best tutorials I’ve ever seen. It covers a large amount of fighting game mechanics and fundamentals that most games do not. It helps with topics like the Neutral game, mix-ups, understanding block strings, and much more. It's quite impressive to see such detailed tutorials in a fighting game, a trait that should be adopted by more titles from this genre.

Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes’s other game mode offerings are lackluster

While the tutorial is amazing, the other modes are a little lackluster (Image via Arc System Works)

While the tutorial is incredible for Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes, the other game modes don't quite match up to it. It doesn’t offer much else that stands out as special or noteworthy. The Arcade Mode is the only story you get, and is a typical gauntlet of matches that you find in any fighter game.

You have Arcade, Versus, Tutorials/Training, and the Online Network content. You can also customize your player card, character color, and the announcer, which is admittedly a neat addition. However, when compared to more modern fighting games like Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising or Tekken 8, there is a lack when it comes to extra modes/content.

The PC version of Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes has been plagued with issues

The wait times for online matches were egregious, so I spent more time in offline modes (Image via Arc System Works)

There are several aspects that I found frustrating about the PC port of Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes. Many players, myself included, suffered frequent crashes, and matchmaking problems across the board. While the matchmaking and PC issues appear to have calmed down, there are many others that still need to be worked on.

For example, for at least three days, anytime I tried to boot the game up, it would flicker between my three monitors, and refuse to let me input anything on the main menu. It wouldn’t stay in one place long enough to even allow me that. However, that problem has stopped, at least.

The lack of a Borderless Windowed mode is baffling, and has made playing the game on my PC less fun than it should be. As someone that frequently alt-tabs to look at things on other monitors, a lack of a Borderless Windowed mode is a big miss for me.

The visuals and sound quality of Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes are gorgeous, with one exception

The main menu is an incredibly dreary, bland affair (Image via Arc System Works)

I’m a huge fan of the visual style of the Under Night games. All three new characters (Tsurugi, Kaguya, and Kuon) look fantastic, and in particular, Kaguya is one I really enjoyed playing. I am also a huge fan of the soundtrack - good BGM is essential for an enjoyable fighting game experience.

However, why does the main menu look like it’s from 2007? It’s stuck in 720p, and looks washed out and dull. Compared to the rest of the game’s sharp, striking visuals, the main menu, in spite of being the first thing you see, looks quite bland.

In Conclusion

While there are issues with the PC port, the game still delivers excellent fighting game action (Image via Arc System Works)

I understand that I’m being a little harsh on the Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes PC version. 2024 is a huge year for fighting games, with so many great titles either out, or on the way out. Under Night is even one of the EVO 2024 main stage games. While I’m being very critical of the PC version for its many flaws, the game is still amazing and very lovable.

The actual moment-to-moment events and gameplay are incredible, and even while losing, I’ve had a blast. The game itself is remarkably fun, but I have to judge it based on the merits of the version I’m reviewing, and not the other versions that lack similar problems. It’s a perfectly good, enjoyable fighting game, but the PC version undeniably has some issues. It feels like for every positive aspect, there’s a glaring flaw. For example, while the netcode is great, there’s no crossplay.

Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes

Arc System Works' latest fighting game might have issues, but it's still worth playing and mastering (Image via Sportskeeda)

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC (Steam)

Reviewed On: Steam (Code provided by Arc System Works)

Developer: French Bread, Arc System Works

Publisher: Arc System Works

Release Date: January 22, 2024