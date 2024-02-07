All fighting games on EVO 2024 main stage

EVO 2024’s main stage will continue to show off the biggest and best fighting games in the world. Being the most popular, most attended fighting game tournament anywhere, it’s where the greatest show up to make moments that will last a lifetime. Many titles you see here won't surprise you - they are the biggest in the genre right now. However, some might be a shock. We’re only covering the titles that will appear on the main stage. Fear not, there will still be plenty of side tournaments for almost every niche fighting game archetype.

While those other tournaments are fun to watch and compete in, the real prize is playing one of the fighting games on EVO 2024’s main stage. July promises to be one of the most exciting times of the year for fighting games. Here’s what fans will be watching worldwide in EVO 2024.

What fighting games will be on EVO 2024’s main stage?

The fighting games on the EVO 2024 main stage will be played the weekend of July 19-21, 2024. Once again presented by Chipotle, there will be a greater emphasis on the arena finals experience, show floor days, an improved stage for panels and reveals, and the largest free-play Arcade in EVO history.

Even the cosplayers will be shown more love, with special guest judges and dioramas for excellent photo opportunities. But what about the fighting games confirmed to be on the EVO 2024 main stage? Here’s what’s coming:

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

(Capcom) Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

(Bandai Namco) Mortal Kombat 1 (Warner Bros. Games)

(Warner Bros. Games) Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

(Arc System Works) The King of Fighters XV (SNK)

(SNK) Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising (Cygames)

(Cygames) Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes (Arc System Works)

(Arc System Works) Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike (Capcom)

The main stage fighting games list for EVO 2024 certainly makes sense. All the biggest, most popular games are going to be in attendance. Several of these we’ve reviewed recently, such as the masterpiece known as Tekken 8.

Several titles are still very new, and so players will have to really get on the ball and practice over the course of the next few months. Perhaps the most interesting title that will be at EVO 2024 is Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike.

After the wild success of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 main stage return, the team at EVO decided to bring perhaps the fighting game that creates the most hyped, exciting moments ever. Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike is home to some timeless EVO moments and certainly belongs on the main stage.

While we don’t know what games will have major announcements during the event, there is hope for upcoming fighting games like Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero to get more teasers or trailers out into the world. EVO 2024 takes place July 19-21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.