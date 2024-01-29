Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero game new trailer highlights Goku vs Vegeta

On Sunday, January 28, 2024, Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled a new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. This was presented during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event. The trailer focused on the rivalry between Goku and Vegeta. Additionally, the franchise confirmed the game's first 24 playable characters.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the upcoming new game in the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi arena fighter franchise. While the game franchise is renowned as the "Budokai Tenkaichi" series worldwide, it is called "Dragon Ball Z: Sparking!" in Japan. Hence, the upcoming game is the fourth installment in the franchise.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero unveils new trailer and playable characters

On Sunday, January 28, 2024, the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event saw Bandai Namco Entertainment reveal new details about the upcoming Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero game with a new trailer.

The new trailer focused on Goku and Vegeta and their lifelong rivalry through different forms and timelines. With that, the game revealed the numerous Super Saiyan and God transformations, and signature moves fans could witness in the game, such as Kamehameha, Final Flash, and Big Bang Attack.

Vegeta as seen in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Additionally, the game also confirmed 24 characters that fans can choose to play with in the game.

The characters are as follows:

Goku (Z - Early) Goku (Z - Mid) Goku (Z - Mid), Super Saiyan Goku (Z - End) Goku (Z - End), Super Saiyan Goku (Z - End), Super Saiyan 2 Goku (Z - End), Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Super) Goku (Z - Mid), Super Saiyan Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegeta (Z - Scouter) Great Ape Vegeta Vegeta (Z - Early) Vegeta (Z - Early), Super Saiyan Super Vegeta Vegeta (Z - End) Vegeta (Z - End), Super Saiyan Vegeta (Z - End), Super Saiyan 2 Majin Vegeta Vegeta (Super) Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

Characters shown at the end of the trailer (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Other than the above-mentioned characters, the end of the game's trailer also hinted at several other playable characters. These were hinted at by the tiles featuring characters other than the ones that were confirmed.

The characters are as follows:

Android 17

Android 18

Cell (Perfect Form)

Majin Buu

Frieza (Final Form)

Broly

Future Trunks

Bergamo

Hercule

Jiren

Krillin

Yamcha

Tien

Piccolo

The game has been confirmed to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. However, the publishers have yet to reveal a release date for the same.