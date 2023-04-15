Top 5 anime games on PlayStation 5

Anime games provide a unique interactive experience, especially for fans of anime and manga. Players get to embody their favorite character in these games and partake in a myriad of activities that are not possible when watching anime. The PlayStation 5 features numerous robust anime titles that are not only great for avid fans but also for other players.

Anime games have a reputation to live up to considering the massive fan following and therefore, stay true to the source material and include a lot of Easter eggs and nod to the story arcs in anime to keep the fans engaged. The best anime games are those that balance the above criteria and provide robust gameplay mechanics and loops.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and four other best anime games on PlayStation 5

1) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Ball Z is one of the most popular anime in the world and has witnessed many video game adaptations in varied genres over the last decade like Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1,2 and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is one of the most recent anime games in this franchise.

Players can step into the shoes of Goku, one of the most beloved anime characters, and experience prominent story arcs like Saiyan Saga, Frieza Saga, Androids/Cell Saga, Majin Buu Saga, and others. Despite featuring Kakarot in the title, fans can play as other Dragon Ball Z characters like Piccolo, Gohan (Kid, Teen, and Adult versions), Vegeta, and more.

2) One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey is the latest anime game from the franchise and fans can embark on a journey with the beloved Straw Hats in a turn-based format. The game features many cutscenes and has a sizeable game length of approx 30 hours which may differ based on the playstyle and various other factors.

The title features a fresh narrative but comprises plenty of callbacks to the prominent story arcs in the anime. Players will be able to soak in the iconic events from the story by collecting Memorias. Owing to turn-based combat, one can easily switch between their favorite characters mid-battle and unleash each of their signature moves, including the popular Gum-Gum pistol ultimate attack.

3) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Demon Slayer took the world by storm and is one of the rarest anime to surge in popularity at such a nascent stage. A video game adaptation of such a popular and beloved anime was imminent, and fortunately, there is a robust fighting anime game called Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles.

Despite being a fighting game, this title presents tons of cutscenes to break the monotony of combat, which is great for newcomers to the franchise. Tanjiro is the protagonist similar to the anime but players can take control of other characters in accordance with the particular story moment. Competitive enthusiasts can delve into the Versus mode to battle against others.

4) Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is primarily a PS4 game, but PlayStation 5 owners can grab it as well thanks to the backwards compatibility feature. Players are in for a treat as the game unravels during the Great Ninja War and omits the filler content to deliver a cohesive tale of beloved characters Naruto and Sasuke.

This is a fighting game that occurs in sufficiently spacious areas, allowing players to be immersed in a set of flashy fights and skirmishes. They have access to a whopping 100 characters from the anime possessing their own set of unique abilities and attacks. One can select from game modes such as Story, Free Battle, Collection, Adventure, and Online Battle.

5) Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise

While Fist of the North Star is a very dated anime series, it still has a robust fan following. The story of Fist of the North Star revolves around Kenshiro, a martial arts champion. His martial arts style is lethal as it enables him to defeat enemies by punching them in certain vital body points. This is one of the most underrated anime games that manages to accurately adapt the source material.

Fans of the Yakuza series will feel right at home since the title was developed by Sega and presents a vibrant world akin to Yakuza. It is one of the best anime games for newcomers and one can consider it a combination of a Mad Max-style world fused with over-the-top anime tropes.

The aforementioned games are excellent renditions of their anime source material. Those looking for a visual style similar to these selections but independent of popular anime can check out titles like Persona 5 Royal, Scarlet Nexus, and Genshin Impact.

