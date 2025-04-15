Genshin Impact is a gacha game with many playable characters, mostly with specific roles and team comps. However, some units have either been replaced with better 5-stars or are unsuitable for newer content like Local Legends. Despite how it may appear on the surface, Genshin Impact has a few underrated characters, and their value is often overlooked. Some of these characters, like Dehya, have also gained more value with the release of Mualani and Kinich.

This article will discuss some underrated characters in Genshin Impact based on their damage and team value.

5 underrated characters in Genshin Impact

1) Keqing

Keqing (Image via HoYoverse)

Keqing is probably the most underrated character, as the game has better Electro DPS units like Clorinde and Varesa. She was also not considered a top DPS since she was released, and her constellations weren't that great either. However, with the release of Dendro reactions, Keqing gained value, as she had better team options.

The Dendro reactions also buffed other Electro characters like Yae, Cyno, and Raiden, as these characters gained more team comps. Further, with the release of Clorinde and Varesa, Keqing's value started to decrease again.

Despite this, she is still a good unit and can clear most content in the game. You can also get Keqing for free from the 5-star selector during every Genshin Impact anniversary update.

2) Kaeya

Kaeya (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaeya is a starter character in Genshin Impact, and every player gets him for free. He is often undervalued, but he is a versatile character who can be used as an off-field DPS in many teams.

Kaeya's constellations also provide much value, especially his C2 and C6, which increase his damage by a considerable amount. You could also get his constellations from the Paimon's Bargains shop by spending Masterless Starglitter.

Kaeya is a versatile Cryo off-field DPS character who can be used in many Freeze, Reverse Melt, and some Vape-Melt teams.

3) Dehya

Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

When Dehya was first released, she did not have a good kit and was considered one of the worst standard characters. However, she gained much value with the release of Fontaine and Natlan. Although her primary role is off-field support, she can be played as a DPS with constellations.

Dehya's constellations significantly increase her damage, which opens up more team comps for her. Since Fontaine's release, Dehya was a good choice for some Lyney, Neuvillette, Wriothesley, and Ganyu team comps. Furthermore, with Natlan's release, she is suitable for characters like Mualani and Kinich.

4) Rosaria

Rosaria (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Rosaria was one of the better off-field Cryo DPS characters, her value decreased due to the release of supports like Charlotte and Citlali. She is still viewed as a good support unit but is often overlooked.

Rosaria has good personal damage and grants Crit rate to all party members. She also gains Crit rate from her passive, which makes it easier to build her.

Apart from this, she doesn't need her constellations much. Her C6 is an exception and is useful for Physical teams. Rosaria can also be played in many Freeze and Reverse Melt teams. Due to these reasons, Rosaria is a solid unit at C0 and is a viable support character for content like Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater.

5) Noelle

Noelle (Image via HoYoverse)

Noelle is a weird case of an underrated character in Genshin Impact, as she is reliant on support characters like Gorou. Although she is a decent unit at C0, her C6 significantly boosts her damage and turns her into a good DPS. Apart from this, she also has a decent shield and minor healing ability.

Even at C0, she can be suitable for newer accounts, and players can get her from the Beginner's banner to save four pulls. However, she might need her constellations or support characters like Gorou and Yun Jin to clear some endgame content.

