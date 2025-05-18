5 underrated games that you should try out in 2025

Underrated games can often be subject to discourse. The audience a game could receive is not something we can effectively compute. However, with hundreds of titles releasing each year, players can only focus their time on so many. Thus, some offerings, although amazing, might go under the radar.

This article lists a few underrated games that should receive more engagement.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 underrated games you should try in 2025

1) Sifu

A still from Sifu (Image via Sloclap || Kepler Interactive)

Although Sifu did receive acclaim at its launch, its high difficulty caused by the unique aging system might've deterred many casual players. The way it works is players start a level at a particular age (min. 20). Whenever they die, their death counter goes up by a point. Players can resurrect themselves, but the total of that counter is added to their age in the process.

The difficult part is that the death counter doesn't reset after the revival, so players can spiral deep into the 70s rather quickly. If they exceed age 75, they must restart the whole level.

However, if they get past this mechanic, Sifu's brutal, slick, and stylish Pak-Mei Kung Fu-based melee combat system is unmatched. You can fight multiple enemies at once as you weave in dodges, parries, attacks, and environmental throws. Sifu is one of the most underrated games that should be on the same podium as Sleeping Dogs in the melee combat hall of fame.

2) Deadpool

A still from Deadpool (Image via Activision)

Before Ryan Reynolds donned the mask of Marvel's famous mercenary, Nolan North voiced the character in the 2013 Deadpool game. Developed by High Moon Studios (known for War/Fall of Cybertron), the game follows the story of Deadpool as he embarks on a long series of mercenary assignments, ultimately facing off against Mister Sinister.

The game features an incredible hack-and-slash combat system that mixes melee weapons with firearms. You can use weapons like swords, sais, or hammers to brutalize enemies or choose to riddle them with bullets. However, the best part of the game is by far its writing. The linear campaign utilizes Deadpool's wacky, zany, and crass humor to create a funny, bloody, and enjoyable experience.

Deadpool is among the most underrated games ever, especially in the linear hack-and-slash genre.

3) Return of the Obra Dinn

A still from Return of the Obra Dinn (Image via 3909)

If you want to experience one of the most underrated games that forces you to use 100% of your brain, choose Return of the Obra Dinn. It is a linear adventure game with a Ditherpunk style set in the 1800s. It puts you in the shoes of an insurance investigator. Your goal is to figure out what happened to all of the 51 crew members of a particular ship, along with assessing the damage.

It is a detective title that doesn't hold your hand at all. Although you'll often hit brick walls trying to figure out the mystery, there is no better feeling than when you solve the game. It is a short, tight, and engaging puzzle experience that many consider one of the best detective experiences.

4) Ghostrunner

A still from Ghostrunner (Image via 505 Games)

Ghostrunner is one of the best and most unique 3D cyberpunk action-platformer hybrids ever. Its main gimmick is that everybody in it can die in one hit (excluding bosses), including you. There are a lot of things that can kill you in Ghostrunner. But thankfully, the title creates one of the best movement systems you can use to evade them.

You can chain wall-runs, jumps, dashing, sliding, and grappling to reach the enemy and slice him clean with your sword. Its vast levels open up a sandbox for players to utilize their powers. Aside from your moveset, you'll gain powers as you progress, further strengthening your arsenal. Ghostrunner is one of the many underrated games that deserve more praise.

5) Children of the Sun

A still from Children of the Sun (Image via Devolver Digital)

If you want to try a title that puts a puzzle spin on the tactical first-person shooter formula, Children of the Sun is the pick. The game's main gimmick is that you must clear all the enemies in a level, but you only have a single bullet. To make this feat possible, you have a unique power. Each time the bullet hits an enemy, you can aim it again from the impact position and redirect it.

As you progress in the game, the levels get harder and more complex. More variables will be introduced, forcing you to account for them when trying to dispatch all the enemies. You must study the area and create intricate plans to assassinate all the cultists. Children of the Sun is one of the most unique and underrated games you can try out in 2025.

