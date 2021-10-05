Unicorns of Love vs. Galatasary League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head to head, live stream, and more

Day 1 of the League of Legends Worlds Play-In stage will close out with a match between the Unicorns of Love and Galatasary Esports. Both teams will have already played a match earlier in the day, UOL will play DetonatioN FocusMe and GS will play Beyond Gaming. Since both will have a match under their belt, they should be able to regroup from a loss or surge forward with the momentum of a victory.

Galatasary should have a better match-up against the Unicorns of Love from the LCL since their first opponent, BYG is predicted to finish in last place in group B. On the other hand, UOL might find a tougher game against group B's predicted leader in the League of Legends Worlds Play-In stage.

Predictions and statistics for GS vs. UOL that League of Legends fans need to know

While UOL seems like a solid team, Galatasary is the favored League of Legends team by a small margin. If UOL can show up to play with all 5 members of the team meeting one another's energy and plan, they can take out GS and advance. However, their synergy over the Summer Split left them with defeats that should have been prevented. Expect GS to take a win in this nearly 50/50 game.

Galatasary has the experience and talent to make a run in the League of Legends 2021 Worlds tournament. UOL also possesses the same potential, but their game plan may stray from the winning path due to its off-meta nature and their lack of a strong player-to-player bond.

This League of Legends pair haven't played each other yet this year, so a 0-0 head-to-head remains.

deft’s yuumi // 즐겜유저혁규짱 💓 @deftkimhyeokgyu 🤣🤣 i played the Worlds prediction game and this happened , UOL fans can thank me in advance 😅

(also HLE,GenG,EDG got eliminated in groups stage so im praying this does not happen during the actual worlds) 🤣🤣 i played the Worlds prediction game and this happened , UOL fans can thank me in advance 😅

(also HLE,GenG,EDG got eliminated in groups stage so im praying this does not happen during the actual worlds) https://t.co/V9UHDt3NKe

There's a tiny gap between UOL, GS, and C9, all of whom could easily take 1 of the 2 spots in group B that advance to the Group stage. The match between GS and UOL should be a good one, and either team may give the Group teams a run for their money if they can continue a good string of wins and momentum.

Watch the Worlds match up and many more on the official Twitch page along with the League of Legends website. GS and UOL will face off for their second game at 2.00 pm Eastern Standard Time on October 5. Here's a glance at the starting rosters for each team:

GS

Top - Kim "Crazy" Jae-hee

Jungle - Berk "Mojito" Kocaman

Mid - Onur Can "Bolulu" Demirol

ADC - Noh "Alive" Jin-wook

Support - Onur "Zergsting" Ünalan

UOL

Top - Vladislav "Boss" Fomin

Jungle - Kirill "AHaHaCiK" Skvortsov

Mid - Lev "Nomanz" Yakshin

ADC - Andrey "Argonavt" Yakovlev

Support - Aleksandr "SaNTaS" Lifashin

