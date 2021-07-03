Uniqlo launches a clothing line dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has certainly made its way to real life. Players from all over the world have expressed their love for the long-running franchise in different ways.

From designing houses inspired by characters' houses on the island to having an Animal Crossing themed wedding, players have paid tribute to a title that has been a household name for over two decades.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons T-shirts available at Uniqlo (Image via Uniqlo)

Recently, Uniqlo announced a clothing range dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The clothing line is available online, radiating a beach apt for the summer months and will come in handy for players in the Northern Hemisphere.

Uniqlo announces an Animal Crossing clothing line

Animal Crossing: New Horizons joins a list of the most elite titles to have their own clothing line. Titles like Pokemon and Mario have been indispensable sources of entertainment for years and unsurprisingly, their merchandise has done exceedingly well in the market.

Honest patrons of the franchise can choose from a list of items including T-shirts, bags, towels and more.

Players can purchase only one item per transaction (Image via GoNintendo)

This gives an opportunity for ardent followers to come together and celebrate the title that bagged the Best Family Game of the Year Award. Nintendo's official Twitter page informed the world of this partnership with Uniqlo, that has sent the internet into a state of frenzy.

Additionally, Nintendo is celebrating another partnership with Build-a-Bear. This allows players to bag Tom Nook, KK Slider and Isabelle in their stuffed animal forms. Again, these items are highly sought after and may go out of stock sooner rather than later.

Sadly, Uniqlo only sells one piece per transaction to avoid bulk transactions. This is to avoid scalpers from purchasing items and sell them at exhorbitantly high prices, which has become a matter of great concern recently.

Edited by Gautham Balaji