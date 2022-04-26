Unlock COD Mobile's Swordfish - Mechanical God by completing these missions

COD Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid is coming to an end soon. The Season 4: Wild Dogs update is expected in a couple of days, and players will be able to enjoy a ton of new content, a brand new Battle Pass, new weapons, new legendary skins, and a lot more.

However, before the current season ends, players are aiming to complete their Battle Pass and unlock the free gifts available to them in-game.

One of the best free rewards this season is an epic weapon blueprint for the burst assault rifle, Swordfish. Swordfish - Mechanical God is available for free in-game, and players can unlock it by completing a few challenges. There are also other rewards on offer from the same event.

AminGhx @AminGhx Swordfish Epic Blueprint "Mechanical God" Obtainable From "BR Heat" Seasonal Event on Mid-April as a Part of #CoDMobile Season 3 Swordfish Epic Blueprint "Mechanical God" Obtainable From "BR Heat" Seasonal Event on Mid-April as a Part of #CoDMobile Season 3 https://t.co/lguPSMRXGI

The missions are mostly straightforward, and it only takes a bit of focused grinding to unlock each of these rewards.

All missions to unlock Swordfish - Mechanical God in COD Mobile Season 3

Before players take on the quest to unlock the epic weapon blueprint for the Swordfish, they should also review the weapon and its position in the current meta. While the Swordfish does not stand a chance in the multiplayer meta, it is quite a remarkable choice for Battle Royale.

K @iamACodm Finally got around to finishing the event for the Swordfish - Mechanical God. I like it Finally got around to finishing the event for the Swordfish - Mechanical God. I like it 💫 https://t.co/vpXwT4JRcB

The in-built scope also gives players a good view of huge maps like Blackout and Isolated. It does decent damage at range, and with headshots, players can be eliminated in a single four bullet burst shot. COD Mobile players need to build the weapon for Bullet Spread Accuracy to ensure most of the bullets in a spray hit the target.

To unlock the Swordfish - Mechanical God skin, players need to complete the BR Heat event and the missions given below:

Play one Battle Royale ranked match Use Class Chips five times in Battle Royale ranked matches Use the Trap Master Class Chip eight times in Battle Royale ranked matches Earn ten medals in Battle Royale ranked matches Pick up teammates' Dog Tags five times in Battle Royale ranked matches Place in the top five in Battle Royale ranked matches Win one Battle Royale ranked match

Players need to complete these missions before the end of the season to unlock the epic weapon blueprint in COD Mobile Season 4. Season 4: Wild Dogs releases on April 28, 2022.

