Unusual Hilichurl Wei in Genshin Impact: Locations, rewards and hidden reference explained

Genshin Impact introduced the Unusual Hilichurl named Wei in patch 1.1.

Wei will never initiate combat but will retaliate when hit. He will leave rewards when defeated.

Players can fight and defeat Wei twice each day to farm for rewards. To maximize rewards, players can enter multiplayer together, where a party of four can find up to eight Unusual Hilichurls in a day.

Unusual Hilichurl in Genshin Impact

Unusual Hilichurl Locations in Mondstadt

Genshin Impact Map: Unusual Hilichurl Locations in Mondstadt

#1 - Stormbearer Mountains

Players can head west from the Anemo Hypostasis to look for the Unusual Hilichurl.

#2 - Windrise

Wei may be sitting under a big tree in Windrise. From the Statue of the Seven, players should face the tree to see if he's sitting and leaning on it.

#3 - Dadaupa Gorge

Wei can sometimes be found at the cliff located north of the Cemetery of Swords in Dadaupa Gorge.

#4 - Cape Oath

If Wei is here, the Unusual Hilichurl will be taking in the view of the sea from on top of the cliff.

#5 - Stormterror’s Lair

Wei sometimes spawns on the broken bridge southwest of the Statue of the Seven in Stormterror's Lair.

#6 - The Wolf of the North’s arena

The Hilichurl can also be found in the domain of the weekly boss, the Wolf of the North. Players should look for him at the top of the arena walls to the left of the open entrance.

Unusual Hilichurl Locations in Liyue

Genshin Impact Map: Unusual Hilichurl Locations in Liyue

#1 - Qingce Village

The Unusual Hilichurl sometimes lies down to relax in the fields in northern Qingce Village.

#2 - Stone Gate

Players will find a cliff that they can climb to the east of Stone Gate. The Hilichurl can sometimes be found at the top of this cliff.

#3 - Mingyun Village

Players may find the Unusual Hilichurl southwest of the domain near Mingyun Village.

#4 - Qingyun Peak

To see if Wei is in Qingyun Peak, players can either start at the Statue of the Seven and head slightly north or start at the teleport waypoint and head west. The Hilichurl will be located on the spiral-patterned rocks.

#5 - Cuije Slope

The Hilichurl may be found among the nine pillars on the stone ground near the entrance to the tomb.

#6 - Tianqiu Valley

Players can also find the Hilichurl by starting at the teleport waypoint to the east of Tianqiu Valley. They can then move westward to see if Wei is on the broken platform.

#7 - North of Liyue Harbor

By heading south from Guili plains, players can approach the cliff that overlooks the sea and Liyue Harbor. Wei can be found atop this cliff from time to time.

#8 - Lingju Pass

The last location for Wei in Liyue is south of the teleport waypoint at the entrance of Lingju Pass. There are some plateaus here, and Wei can be found on one of them.

Unusual Hilichurl Reward Drops

Unusual Hilichurls drop 18 Adventure EXP when defeated. Additionally, players always receive a few hundred Mora and one to three cabbages as rewards.

Wei’s hidden reference

Wei may be seen as a strange addition to Genshin Impact. However, his presence is not without reason.

The Unusual Hilichurl got his name from the founder and CEO of miHoYo, Liu Wei.

People at the iOS had a chance to interview the CEO of Mihoyo, Wei.



I'll post some of the interesting bits here.



Liu Wei has essentially made his cameo in Genshin Impact and is known to have done the same in other miHoYo games.

Players will see more of Wei's cameo in the Genshin Impact story soon enough, as the recent livestream confirmed the rumored event, Mimi Tomo, where the Unusual Hilichurl is now confirmed to play a role.

Although the global livestream only showed combat clips with Wei, prior leaks have given more information on the event.

[1.5 BETA]: Mimi Tomo & Windtrace Events Info.

According to these leaks, the Traveler will be commissioned by the Adventurers' Guild to investigate the Unusual Hilichurl alongside Ella Musk.

The Unusual Hilichurl is certainly a one-of-a-kind character in Genshin Impact. It will be interesting to see if Liu Wei's cameo as the Hilichurl is ever expanded in the game.

