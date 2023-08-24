Upcoming RPG Project Mugen combines Marvel's Spider-Man with Scarlet Nexus

Amidst a slew of Eastern RPGs arriving in the future, Project Mugen just might be the most eye-catching. The upcoming open-world game from NetEase is an interesting combination of two games: Marvel's Spider-Man from Insomniac Games and Scarlet Nexus from Bandai Namco. In other words, get ready for an anime journey with telekinesis powers and action combat.

All of this is set within a cyberpunk world that players can explore either on foot, via vehicles, or web-slinging through the skies.

What is Project Mugen about, and when does it launch?

Expand Tweet

Developed by Thunder Fire Studio's Naked Rain subsidiary, Project Mugen received its latest gameplay trailer recently. Set in a vibrant Earth-like world, players will take on the role of an Esper. As an investigator of the supernatural kind, they must track down anomalies and stop the threat of Chaos from cleaving through the game's large urban locales.

There are various areas to travel to, from crowded city streets to bustling beaches. Players can even partake in exploration using drivable vehicles. The Spider-Man-inspired swinging across skyscrapers and plenty of vertical areas is a unique addition to a game of this kind. The title's art style is also reminiscent of another upcoming game, Hoyoverse's Zenless Zone Zero.

As players would expect in an RPG, they are not alone on this journey. Their investigations will be aided by other Espers with distinct powers of their own. These include the SMG-wielding Bansy, the adorable Taffy, the mysterious Dila, and more. That brings us to the gameplay mechanics. Combat in Project Mugen is a real-time hack & slash. Each hero has access to different gear and playstyles.

Expand Tweet

Taffy, for example, wields a massive hammer, while Bansy can attack from range using her firearm. Another unknown character can use telekinesis to lift objects to smash into enemies - not unlike the Psychokensis wielded by Scarlet Nexus' protagonists Yuito and Kasane. Battles are similarly adrenaline-fueled, with many over-the-top scenes and attacks.

Players will be able to try this free-to-play game when it releases sometime in the future. As of this writing, there is no conclusive release date for Project Mugen. However, the confirmed platforms include PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS and Android. Pre-registration is live right now, meaning interested fans can sign up to get updates and eventually access potential early builds to try out the game.

How to pre-register for Project Mugen?

Signing up to keep up with the game is surprisingly easy. Here are the steps:

Visit the official Project Mugen website

Click on the Pre-Register tab

Enter your email address to receive updates about the game

While this is not confirmed yet, players should be able to get access to in-development builds when the developer deems it fit. Keep an eye out for emails to come in the future. As of now, the game has received about 130,000 participants .

Overall, the title looks incredibly promising. It appears to be yet another glowing gem alongside other well-received free-to-play RPGs like Genshin Impact, Punishing Gray Raven, Honkai Star Rail, and more