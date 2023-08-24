Can you stream PS5 games on iPhone? All you need to know

Sony has officially announced its rumored PS5 handheld Project Q, now called PlayStation Portal. While it is good news for PS5 lovers who want to play their games on the go, they will have to wait another year to experience it. Fortunately, you can currently play any games that are on your console remotely using your smartphone.

The PS Remote Play feature of the PlayStation 5 requires iOS and Android users to download the PS Remote Play app on their phones. Although the app is available for both mobile platforms, this article will focus on how to stream them on iPhone.

Play PS5 games on your iPhone with these simple steps

While the PlayStation Portal is a while away, you can easily play PlayStation 5 games using your iPhone with the PS Remote Play app on the App Store. The app is compatible with Apple devices with an Operating System over iOS 14.

It means you can stream PlayStation 5 games on iPhone 6s till the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you have a compatible iPhone, follow the steps below to play PS5 games on your iPhone.

Download and install the PS Remote Play app on your iPhone. Open the app. Turn on your PlayStation 5 console and ensure it’s connected to the internet. Go to Settings on the console. Scroll to the System option on the next page and click on it. Scroll down and click on the Remote Play option. On the next page, turn on Remote Play. You should now see the option to connect to PS5 or PS4 on your iPhone. Click on the PS5 option on your iPhone. Wait for the iPhone and console to connect. Once connected, you should be able to see your console home screen on your iPhone. The controller buttons are laid out on the display for easy navigation.

You must ensure that your PS5 is connected to the internet and turns on from the network in the rest mode to enable PS Remote Play for playing PlayStation 5 games on your iPhone. You can do this by heading to System > Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode and toggling on the Stay Connected to the Internet and Enable Turning on PlayStation 5 from Network options.

Steps to pair PS5 controller to play PS5 games on iPhone

If you have the likes of iPhone 14 Plus or any Pro series model, you can game freely because of the large display estate. However, if you have the regular-sized iPhone 14 or the compact iPhone 13 mini, the controls might feel congested, hampering the gameplay experience.

But the good news is, the PS Remote Play app also lets you connect the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller to your iPhone. This is helpful for playing PlayStation 5 games on iPhone with a smaller screen. Here’s how you can do it:

Turn your controller off by long-pressing the PS button for 10-15 seconds. Now, press and hold the PS and Create (small pill-shaped button above the d-pad on the left) together till the controller light starts flashing. Your controller is now in the pairing mode. Open the Bluetooth setting on your iPhone and select the controller from the list. If your controller pairs with the iPhone but doesn’t connect, press the PS button on the controller.

There you have it! By following the above steps, you can conveniently play PlayStation 5 games on your iPhone or iPad (the steps remain the same). Just ensure that you have a compatible Apple device, a PlayStation 5 console with the latest system software, a PSN account, and a fast internet connection.