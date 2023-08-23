PS5 handheld Project Q is PlayStation Portal: release date, price, and more

PS5 handheld Project Q is now official and it is being named the PlayStation Portal. The upcoming accessory will let gamers stream their favorite titles from the PlayStation 5 console over wifi and enjoy games without being glued to their setups. Crucial information about this upcoming machine, including prices, how it works, and more has been unveiled.

Do note that the new and upcoming PlayStation Portal is nothing like the PSP (PlayStation Portable). The handheld is an accessory to the PS5 and will let gamers stream already downloaded games over the same WiFi connection. It isn't capable of rendering any games on its own.

The Portal launches later this year. Let's go over the latest information on this new gaming machine.

PlayStation Portal price

The upcoming PS Portal handheld is priced at $199.99. Do note that the device doesn't have any built-in tech to play games. In fact, you need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your PS5 and have the games downloaded and installed on the console to start playing them on the Portal.

Moreover, the device won't be able to stream games that are already available for cloud streaming on the PS Plus Premium plan. Those titles will only be accessible on the PlayStation 5 console. Only games already installed on your PS5 console will be playable on the Portal accessory.

PlayStation Portal connectivity details

IGN had the chance to get an exclusive hands-on with the new handheld accessory from Sony. In their testing, the Portal delivered flawless wireless gameplay while being connected to the PS5 with competitive latencies. This is a feat given streaming games over WiFi isn't a perfect tech and many preceding models have failed to deliver decent performance.

The PS Portal uses WiFi to connect to the PS5 console. Moreover, Sony has bundled the handheld with a new proprietary PlayStation Link connectivity technology. This tech replaces Bluetooth, which means gamers won't be able to connect wireless headphones or even Sony's official Pulse 3D headset.

The company is introducing the PlayStation Link technology to standardize all connectivity options. Gamers can directly connect upcoming supported headphones to the handheld. A dedicated USB dongle will be released for the PS5 to help with the connectivity standard. However, future PlayStations might have the technology built into them.

PlayStation Portal launch date

Sony has been tight-lipped about the exact launch date of the upcoming PS Portal handheld accessory. Previous rumors have suggested it will line up with the company's usual holiday launch window like most years. Thus, the current predictions hint at an early to mid-November window for the introduction of the Portal.