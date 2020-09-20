US Army veteran hosts the 'Best Fortnite Birthday Party'; receives wishes from Dr Lupo, TimTheTatMan, and more 

Epic Games' Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the world today and has become a global phenomenon throughout its stellar three-year-run.

From producing gaming icons such as Tyler "Ninja" Blevins to hosting spectacular concerts featuring the likes of Travis Scott and Marshmello, the hype surrounding Fortnite has been unprecedented and unparalleled. From teens to adults, the game has built up a considerable fan base and is revered in the gaming world for its colorful world and wacky characters.

The influence of Fortnite has been such that it has often resulted in people throwing elaborate Fortnite-themed birthday parties. One such fan recently took this trend to a whole new level, when he hosted what he calls 'the Best Fortnite Birthday Party':

A Twitter user by the name of Noodles recently posted a tweet that revealed a Birthday celebration in progress, where numerous Fortnite-themed materials and items could be spotted.

The Best Fortnite Birthday Party

In the clip, he pans the camera to capture all the Fortnite goodies up for display, which is sure to send fans into a meltdown.

Featuring popular items such as Medkits, Ammo boxes, Loot drops, Chug Jugs, V-Bucks, and several more, the user goes on to proudly exclaim:

If this isn't the sickest Fortnite Battle Royale that's about to happen, I don't know what is! Chug Jugs, Drop Boxes, the Battleground!

He also reveals a vast field which seems to have been set up to resemble the Fortnite battleground/ map, as players can be seen trying to gain a Victory Royale by indulging in a fun game of Paintball:

According to his Twitch bio, Noodles is a US Army Infantry veteran. He also went on to tag prominent streamers such as TimTheTatman, Ninja, DrLupo, and Classy in his tweet, hoping that a birthday wish from anyone would end up making his day.

To his surprise, he ended up getting more than what he bargained for:

Happy birthday! — DrLupo (@DrLupo) September 19, 2020

Looks litttt bro! Happy birthday! — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) September 19, 2020

Happy Birthday KING!!!!! — Classy (@Classify) September 19, 2020

This recent development is a testament to the fact that age is just a number and stands as a heartening example of Fortnite's massive influence on fans and gamers worldwide.