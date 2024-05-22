V Rising 1.0 Hot Fix #4 patch notes detailed

The V Rising 1.0 Hot Fix #4 patch notes have been detailed by developer Stunlock Studios, following the game's final launch earlier this month. The popular vampiric survival/crafting MMO has seen steady updates over its early access period, and support undoubtedly continues post-launch. This ensures newcomers will have a fair and engaging experience with the game whether they play solo or co-op.

The list of changes in V Rising 1.0 Hot Fix #4 is extensive, ranging from general bug fixes to balance tweaks to the Dracula boss fight. Here is everything players need to know.

Full V Rising 1.0 Hot Fix 34 patch notes detailed

The V Rising 1.0 Hot Fix #4 patch is a big one (Image via Stunlock Studios)

General changes for V Rising 1.0 Hot Fix

A number of visual effects have been updated to improve performance in combat.

Optimizations for doors in castles to improve performance in big castles with lots of doors.

Made doors fade out in front of the player.

Optimizations have been done to a number of UI elements to improve performance.

Added a 2-second immaterial buff to players when exiting Dracula’s Throne Room.

Some objects in Cursed Forest have been optimized to improve performance.

Fading was added to some archways in Iron Cave (Dunley Farmlands) and Spider Cave (Cursed Forest).

The behavior of the music being played from the Music Box has been recalibrated to more accurately replicate the behavior of the default castle music.

Various optimizations and bug fixes on sound effects.

Improved precision and performance of occlusion culling.

Bug Fixes in V Rising 1.0 Hot Fix

Fixed an exploit where it was possible to escape Dracula's throne room with Blood of the Immortal.

Blood of the Immortal is now removed when a player is downed, preventing an exploit where players could use Blood of the Immortal during the first phases of the Dracula fight.

Fixed an issue where Blood potions icons got stretched with misaligned texts.

Fixed an issue where Blood potions didn't have their blood % displayed when in the action bar.

Fixed visual feedback on physics for some objects in Mortium.

Fixed shapes on some rugs in the player castle, to make them more circular.

Fixed a spot next to a build area in Gloomrot South where players could get trapped.

Fixed player collision on player castle fireplaces, making the collision not stand out too much from the object.

Fixed a bug where the yield when harvesting multiple plant types would merge instead of displaying a separate yield number for each type of plant harvested.

Fixed a localization issue for the “Close” button in the Servant menu where the wrong text was used.

Fixed an issue where players with shards would get locked out from using waygates outside of raid hours.

Fixed issue where boss music often restarted on top of the already playing instance when disengaging a boss.

Fixed an issue where killing a boss on brutal after it had already been defeated on a lower difficulty on the same server did not trigger the brutal achievement.

The bulk of the changes in V Rising 1.0 Hot Fix #4 include bug fixes (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Fixed an exploit where players could get free resources by dismantling workstations during relocation.

Fixed an issue where an old setting could cause erroneous behavior during building.

Fixed an issue where the “wallpaper fill” feature could cause server lag.

Fixed an issue where the /r (reply) command in Chat did not work in some cases.

Fixed an issue with overdrawing UI.

Fixed a material issue on the Spear Summons by Cyril the Cursed Smith.

Fixed an issue where Recipe Tracking did not work in the Player Crafting menu.

Fixed a material issue in some of Adam the Firstborn’s spells.

Fixed an issue with Rowdain Steed that caused it to face the wrong direction while not mounted.

Fixed an issue where the Blood Soul version of Domina the Blade Dancer would get an off-setted return position when encountered during an incursion event in the North Fortress Ruins. This caused her to sometimes exit combat if the player walked a short distance away from her.

Fixed an issue where Dracula could on rare occasions teleport outside of the arena and reset during phase 1.

Dracula Balance Changes for V Rising 1.0 Hot Fix

The Dracula boss also sees some nerfs in V Rising 1.0 Hot Fix(Image via Stunlock Studios)

Here are the developer comments for this change in V Rising 1.0 Hot Fix:

"These changes primarily target brutal mode, we are looking into a few changes to address difficulty and scaling in co:op vs solo for a future patch. Our intention is to make the fight more balanced for solo players as well as co:op players. Right now the fight is a bit over-tuned for co:op and we are looking at some additional changes to address this."

"The changes done to Brutal mode are made to ensure that Dracula can be defeated with more types of weapons and spells. Additionally, swapping spells between phases should not feel like a necessity. These changes aim to make Phase 3 less punishing if players don’t manage to kill all ads while making Phase 4 less stressful and all in all reduce the overall amount of RNG and requirement on defensive builds and/or top DPS builds."

Phase 1

Wolfs spawned in co-op health reduced by 20%.

Phase 2

Damage done by his long dash, where he summons an additional shadow, reduced to 180% from 250%.

Phase 3 (Brutal Only)

Blood Souls movement reduced to 0.75 from 0.9.

Blood Souls healing reduced to 3.5% from 5%.

Phase 4 (Brutal Only)

Curse of Dracula now increases damage taken by 1% per stack instead of 3% per stack

Waves of Projectiles now spawn every 3.0 seconds instead of every 2.5 seconds

Projectile velocity reduced to 10 from 13

Increased the duration of the shrinking blood storm effect to shrink over 80s instead of 60s

Slightly reduced the knockback on the pushback blood novas

Increased the impact duration for Ethereal Sword AOE’s to 1.4s from 1.2s

V Rising is out right now on PC and PS5. To get started, players may want to check out our best starter tips for V Rising newcomers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback