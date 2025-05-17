V Rising update 1.1 hotfix 8: Everything improved with the latest patch

  • home icon
By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 17, 2025 06:07 GMT
V Rising update 1.1 is available to download via Steam (Image via Stunlock Studios)
V Rising received a massive update a few weeks ago, which introduced fresh in-game content, including new world elements and improved difficulty modes. Numerous improvements were also made to the existing game. To address any bugs and glitches that may have come with all these additions, the open-world survival title has been receiving regular hotfixes.

V Rising 1.1 hotfix 8 has finally rolled out. Below are its complete patch notes, as provided by the developers.

Full patch notes for V Rising 1.1 update hotfix 8

Hotfix 8 aims to fix multiple glitches and bugs in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)
General

  • Did some slight reworks to Mace Q, Claw Q, and Whip Q rotation curves that should significantly reduce the potential jankiness of casting them in the opposite direction of your walking inputs while having latency.
  • Solved an issue where items would, in some cases, be taken from non-treasury chests when crafting/building.
  • Fixed some minor issues with jewel/legendary names.
  • Speaking of names, fixed some typos!
  • Fixed some spacing overflow issues in crafting stations in several languages to bring them in line with other localizations.
  • Fixed an issue where chain lightning could trigger on floors above or below a player while in a castle.
  • Added a safety check to prevent waypoint impaired users from teleporting, though they can still open the menu to check potential teleport locations.
  • Fixed an issue where replacing a floor when moving a Castle Relocation Heart would recollect resources that were never spent.
  • Fixed an issue where the order of load game saves might not match the last connected.
  • Fixed a bug where Veil of Illusion jewels that were supposed to summon an additional illusion on recast did not properly spawn one.
  • Fixed an issue where the gear level of servants would be set to zero upon revival.
  • Fixed an issue where the Blood Homogenizer and Fusion Forge could be dismantled while having items in them, causing the items to be lost to the shadow realm.
  • Fixed an issue where doors that had no floor attached would not fade properly on upper floors, leading to some very annoying raid defense designs.
  • Fixed an issue where the incursion HUD could get stuck on the screen if the Eye of Mortium is dismantled.
  • Fixed an issue where players could enter a bugged state and not be able to send Charmed units home using the Duskcaller item after being polymorphed into a sheep.
  • Fixed an issue where the music player UI could break.
If you're experiencing issues with the game, be sure to check this list of known V Rising bugs and fixes to see if there's a potential solution to get you back into Vardoran as quickly as possible.

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

