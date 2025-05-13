V Rising update 1.1 hotfix 7: Everything improved with the latest patch

V Rising received a major update a few days back. Not only did this update add a lot of new content, but it also made several improvements to the existing elements in the game. However, the update came with a lot of bugs and glitches that the developers have been trying to fix ever since. While we already got 6 hotfixes for the V Rising 1.1 update, the seventh one was recently released.

Ad

That said, mentioned below are the exact patch notes from the V Rising 1.1 hotfix 7 update, as revealed by the developers.

Full patch notes for V Rising 1.1 update hotfix 7

A few prevailing bugs from V Rising 1.1 are now fixed (Image via Stunlock Studios)

General

Ad

Trending

Corrupted Blood’s chance of spawning a shadow is down from 30% per ability cast to 20% per ability cast. Damage from the shadows has been increased to 150% from 120%.

Fixed an issue where the vampire horse could land on an upper floor in your castle when called to a lower floor.

Fixed various typos.

Fixed an issue where Talons of the Lich Beast did not apply the correct buff on hit when using Skewering Leap.

Fixed an issue where clan invites could not be accepted in the clan menu.

Players can no longer feed on minions of the Blood Soul version of Bane the Shadowblade, preventing some edge case issues from occurring.

Fixed the Draculin blood tier 3 description. It no longer says it increases spell charges gained by 3%, but instead correctly states that it increases the spell charges gained by 3.

Fix to make Sir Magnus the Overseer stay in combat when he blocks himself in with icicles.

Ad

Check out our other gaming articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.