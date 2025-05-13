V Rising update 1.1 hotfix 7: Everything improved with the latest patch

V Rising received a major update a few days back. Not only did this update add a lot of new content, but it also made several improvements to the existing elements in the game. However, the update came with a lot of bugs and glitches that the developers have been trying to fix ever since. While we already got 6 hotfixes for the V Rising 1.1 update, the seventh one was recently released.
That said, mentioned below are the exact patch notes from the V Rising 1.1 hotfix 7 update, as revealed by the developers.
Full patch notes for V Rising 1.1 update hotfix 7
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
General
- Corrupted Blood’s chance of spawning a shadow is down from 30% per ability cast to 20% per ability cast. Damage from the shadows has been increased to 150% from 120%.
- Fixed an issue where the vampire horse could land on an upper floor in your castle when called to a lower floor.
- Fixed various typos.
- Fixed an issue where Talons of the Lich Beast did not apply the correct buff on hit when using Skewering Leap.
- Fixed an issue where clan invites could not be accepted in the clan menu.
- Players can no longer feed on minions of the Blood Soul version of Bane the Shadowblade, preventing some edge case issues from occurring.
- Fixed the Draculin blood tier 3 description. It no longer says it increases spell charges gained by 3%, but instead correctly states that it increases the spell charges gained by 3.
- Fix to make Sir Magnus the Overseer stay in combat when he blocks himself in with icicles.
Check out our other gaming articles here:
- Witcher 3's success on Nintendo Switch paved the way for Cyberpunk 2077’s Switch 2 Port, reveals CD Projekt Red employee
- Krafton's Anuj Sahani and Sojourn Past developer Pekrukhrietuo reveals "the key to making a good game" (Exclusive)
- "Nintendo still releasing more lawsuits than games": Nintendo earns gamers' support amidst lawsuit against third-party Switch 2 accessory maker
- "Only costing £45/$50 is wild": Mafia The Old Country's affordable pricing stands out amid Nintendo Switch 2 game price surge
- Hideo Kojima says the pandemic prompted a major shift in the concept of Death Stranding 2
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.