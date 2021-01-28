Valkyrae gets mad at Sykkuno for ignoring her 

Valkyrae teased Sykkuno for being distracted while she was trying to play with him.
"owa owa" is a phrase that Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye, and Sykkuno toss back and forth randomly throughout their games. Valkyrae tried to get Sykkuno to say it back to her while he was focused on what to play next. She started sweet and ended aggressively. She says it many times before getting to the point where she gives up entirely.
When she gives up, she tells Sykkuno that he's changed. The two exchange a back and forth on how Sykkuno would never have been distracted before. Sykkuno tried to rectify the situation by saying "owa owa" sad and shyly. It sounded like a Pokemon, really.
They both laugh at the absurdity of the situation and go back to their game. The friendship that is shared between this group is, at times, very honest. This is a situation where viewers can see that they mess around regularly. It also shows that it isn't just about making content, it's about having fun as well.
Viewers from all over should keep an eye out for these moments because they trend quickly.
Valkyrae has made this an ongoing trend with the group
Sykkuno is normally a shy kind of gamer, but ever since his group started coming up with random phrases, he has joined in. There have been many phrases that make sense, but "owa owa" is a fan favorite.
As soon as this interaction ended, the clip was taken and uploaded to Twitter by many users. Twitter already loves Sykkuno for his humble but shy personality, and so, they swoon over his funny reactions.
Sykkuno himself seems to love saying "owa owa" because there is no shortage of clips where he says the phrase willingly. This time, wherein he forgets to do it with Valkyrae, is a great example of their wholesome friendship.
Published 28 Jan 2021, 00:12 IST