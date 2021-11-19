Valkyrae, Hasanabi and others react as Minecraft star Dream makes his own 'creator of the year' list

After the nominations for the Content Creator of the Year award at the Game Awards 2021 were released, Minecraft star Clay “Dream” has come up with his own list of prospective winners.

Dream is one of the five creators who have been nominated for the award. The Game Awards 2021 are set to be streamed live on 9 December 2021.

However, the YouTuber seems to be in disagreement over the nominations. He included the likes of Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Felix “xQc” Lengyel, and Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker among others in his own list for the coveted award.

dream @dreamwastaken my top 5 streamer picks of 2021 (English because that’s what I speak) because I see all the controversy around it 😳



Ludwig

xQc

Rae

Miz

Ranboo / Tommy (close call & I’m biased)



(no particular order)



The community reacts as Dream does not include himself in his list of nominations for Content Creator of the Year award

Apart from xQc, Valkyrae and HasanAbi, Dream also included Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo, Ludwig Ahgren, Thomas “Tommyinnit” Simons and YouTuber Ranboo among his nominations. Dream claimed he could not decide on the top five and called it a tie between Ranboo and Tommyinnit.

A part of the community seemed to agree with Dream’s list, although most claimed that the real nominations made much more sense. Valkyrae won the content creator of the year award last year and seemed surprised upon seeing her name on Dream’s list, as her reply suggests:

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @dreamwastaken Thanks! I don’t really understand this tweet Dream @dreamwastaken Thanks! I don’t really understand this tweet Dream

Tommyinnit thanked Dream for including him but claimed he couldn’t understand what the tweet meant. Some viewers thought that Tommy’s reply was simply a call for attention as the tweet was pretty clear in itself.

dream @dreamwastaken @atlasgem there’s so many awesome streamers it’s really hard to pick just a couple. some had insanely high viewers others streamed all the time others broke records others innovated styles of content, some did all of the above. It’s tough there’s so many people that had a big impact @atlasgem there’s so many awesome streamers it’s really hard to pick just a couple. some had insanely high viewers others streamed all the time others broke records others innovated styles of content, some did all of the above. It’s tough there’s so many people that had a big impact

hasanabi @hasanthehun @dreamwastaken i had someone tell me i fell off, ooh i needed that @dreamwastaken i had someone tell me i fell off, ooh i needed that

Finally, HasanAbi thanked Dream for including his name and claimed that he needed a wake-up call to start working hard again. Additionally, Spacestation Gaming creator Dave also came up with his own list, including the likes of Shroud, Quackity and Hasan as well.

Content creator Wisp agreed with Dream’s list despite the fact that it included the previous year’s winner.

Wisp @wispexe @dreamwastaken I agree with this list. Very ChogPamp, Dream @dreamwastaken I agree with this list. Very ChogPamp, Dream

Needless to say, apart from Dream, quite a few members of the community do not agree with the content creator of the year’s nominations. Dream concluded by claiming that he still wants to win the award badly even if he believes he does not deserve it. The creator of the year nominee hilariously claimed that he was a "wh**e" for awards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul