Valkyrae invites Dr Disrespect to play Among Us

Valkyrae has invited Dr Disrespect to play Among Us in response to a Twitter thread with DrLupo and the Doc.

Yesterday, Valkyrae tweeted out that she would be playing Among Us on December 3. She also mentioned that she would be trying out proximity voice chat for the games and followed that up with a list of players and streamers who would be joining her for the session.

DrLupo was on the list but his name was spelled "Dr Lupo". The American streamer himself replied to the tweet with "*DrLupo" as a joking correction.

It wasn't long before Dr Disrespect joined the thread.

Dr Disrespect replies to Valkyrae's tweet about Among Us

After DrLupo's reply to Valkyrae's tweet, Dr Disrespect replied to the former with:

"How about Lu Po"

Once Dr Disrespect joined in on the fun, Valkyrae took the opportunity to invite him to their Among Us games.

How about you play Among Us with us sometime dr respect — ^-^ (@Valkyrae) December 1, 2020

The reply was obviously a joke with the "respect" portion, but the invite itself is an interesting proposition. Regardless of how genuine the invite was, Dr Disrespect had his own opinion of Among Us. He replied with:

"It looks worse than a mobile game."

This reply from Dr Disrespect is completely on-brand for him lately as he has gone on about how bad mobile gaming is. He recently tweeted about his pricey PC set up and took some shots at mobile gamers.

After his tweet saying Among Us is worse than a mobile game, Valkyrae responded by saying:

"I smell fear."

DrLupo also jumped on the thread again by saying:

"nah that's just old mullet smell, he can't help that."

It was clear that Dr Disrespect took the thread in good fun. He finished the conversation with:

"between the caterpillar and the black steel mullet, I can't even tell."

The conversation with Valkyrae ended there, but the community had their own thoughts on the matter.

There were split opinions on whether Dr Disrespect playing Among Us would be an entertaining stream. A few users also brought up the point of potential bans for Dr Disrespect after playing with the group of streamers.

@Valkyrae , are you trying to get other twitch streamer banned or striked? — DΞΞK (@DigitalDeek) December 1, 2020

The point is an interesting one. Valkyrae may be able to stream with Dr Disrespect on YouTube, but streamers like DrLupo would technically be barred from having Dr Disrespect playing on their streams.

Twitch changed their community guidelines to reflect those rules in recent months. Unfortunately, this likely makes the invite pointless, but there is always a chance of a crossover in the future.