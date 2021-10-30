Valkyrae's RFCLT website taken down following massive backlash

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter’s RFLCT brand’s website and online store have been taken off the internet.

Valkyrae has come under severe scrutiny since announcing RFLCT on October 19, due to the company’s faulty claims. She initially broke her silence via a Twitter voice note, and was seen claiming in recent messages that she was trying to leave the contract.

Now, people on the internet have noticed that RFLCT’s website and online store have been taken down without any notice. People are speculating that it might be a result of Valkyrae being able to escape her contract.

Dr Michelle Wong, mythslayer @LabMuffin I've been told the RFLCT website has been updated with references about blue light and skin.



The first reference says this: I've been told the RFLCT website has been updated with references about blue light and skin. The first reference says this: https://t.co/JSfzSX8dQ0

The community reacts as Valkyrae’s RFLCT website and store are taken off the internet

RFLCT’s skincare brand’s website and products have all disappeared from the internet recently. The brand’s products have also been removed from the Ulta beauty website. Valkyrae had claimed in the leaked messages that Ulta invested around $4 million in RFLCT, which was one of the reasons why she thought the brand was trustworthy.

Initially, Valkyrae said that she was trying to get RFLCT’s owners to update the website with the correct information. In the leaked Discord messages that were released of her conversation with fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren, Valkyrae claimed that RFLCT’s owners did not care about the damage to her overall reputation.

ethan spam arc @EthanNotFoundd valkyrae’s rflct skincare line has now been taken off of ulta’s website (for those still wanting them, they should be on clearance or in the NOP section by this coming sunday) valkyrae’s rflct skincare line has now been taken off of ulta’s website (for those still wanting them, they should be on clearance or in the NOP section by this coming sunday) https://t.co/cDG9KICchV

Procrastination God @khalmoon @JEismyUser @THE_PRIME_TIME @gabbyflo01 @RFLCT_skin @Valkyrae @ultabeauty You know you can change the site without taking the whole thing down, profits are being lost for people trying to buy the product... ...Unless the product was a scam and Rae suing them lol @JEismyUser @THE_PRIME_TIME @gabbyflo01 @RFLCT_skin @Valkyrae @ultabeauty You know you can change the site without taking the whole thing down, profits are being lost for people trying to buy the product... ...Unless the product was a scam and Rae suing them lol

carlos @cuckl0s Either Valkyrae is actually stupid or purposefully scamming with this RFLCT stuff. Either Valkyrae is actually stupid or purposefully scamming with this RFLCT stuff.

Euphoric_Melody @T_B_C_R @JakeSucky She wasn't a target. She was trying to sell something that she coincidentally is playing the guilty party. Doesn't take that much time to research it yourself on blue light. As much as rflct is in the wrong, valkyrae is just as wrong as them. Two wrongs don't make a right. @JakeSucky She wasn't a target. She was trying to sell something that she coincidentally is playing the guilty party. Doesn't take that much time to research it yourself on blue light. As much as rflct is in the wrong, valkyrae is just as wrong as them. Two wrongs don't make a right.

Griffin @THE_PRIME_TIME @JEismyUser @gabbyflo01 @RFLCT_skin @Valkyrae @ultabeauty False advertisement is a form of scamming, and shady company behavior is just another reason to stay away. @JEismyUser @gabbyflo01 @RFLCT_skin @Valkyrae @ultabeauty False advertisement is a form of scamming, and shady company behavior is just another reason to stay away.

꧁brooke|🦇👻꧂ @luminirae Okay so ty @OTVAndFriendss for bringing this up,the website restarted to timer again for rflct rflct.com the site is gone, what could this mean Okay so ty @OTVAndFriendss for bringing this up,the website restarted to timer again for rflct rflct.com the site is gone, what could this mean

She claimed the company was trying to force her to make tailored statements and wanted her to say the following before being allowed to exit her contract:

“While I will still be using RFLCT products, I hope nothing but the best for this passionate team.”

Additionally, Valkyrae claimed that there was hope of her being able to escape the contract because she had not signed one of the documents that she was required to. The conversation suggested that she was involved in a complicated legal battle with all of her lawyers trying to get her out of the contract.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The deletion of the website and its products does not necessarily mean that Valkyrae was successful in her attempts. Instead, it suggests that the company is shutting down, which obviously frees Valkyrae from her contract obligations as well. With no information about the matter having been officially released so far, further updates can be expected in the coming days.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee