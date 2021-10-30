Valkyrae's RFCLT website taken down following massive backlash

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter’s RFLCT brand’s website and online store have been taken off the internet.
Valkyrae has come under severe scrutiny since announcing RFLCT on October 19, due to the company’s faulty claims. She initially broke her silence via a Twitter voice note, and was seen claiming in recent messages that she was trying to leave the contract.
Now, people on the internet have noticed that RFLCT’s website and online store have been taken down without any notice. People are speculating that it might be a result of Valkyrae being able to escape her contract.
The community reacts as Valkyrae’s RFLCT website and store are taken off the internet
RFLCT’s skincare brand’s website and products have all disappeared from the internet recently. The brand’s products have also been removed from the Ulta beauty website. Valkyrae had claimed in the leaked messages that Ulta invested around $4 million in RFLCT, which was one of the reasons why she thought the brand was trustworthy.
Initially, Valkyrae said that she was trying to get RFLCT’s owners to update the website with the correct information. In the leaked Discord messages that were released of her conversation with fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren, Valkyrae claimed that RFLCT’s owners did not care about the damage to her overall reputation.
She claimed the company was trying to force her to make tailored statements and wanted her to say the following before being allowed to exit her contract:
“While I will still be using RFLCT products, I hope nothing but the best for this passionate team.”
Additionally, Valkyrae claimed that there was hope of her being able to escape the contract because she had not signed one of the documents that she was required to. The conversation suggested that she was involved in a complicated legal battle with all of her lawyers trying to get her out of the contract.
The deletion of the website and its products does not necessarily mean that Valkyrae was successful in her attempts. Instead, it suggests that the company is shutting down, which obviously frees Valkyrae from her contract obligations as well. With no information about the matter having been officially released so far, further updates can be expected in the coming days.