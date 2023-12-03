Valkyrae's 5 most insane GTA RP moments

Rachell "Valkyrae" is an American streamer and YouTuber with nearly four million subscribers. She is known for her collaborations with other big internet stars like HasanAbi and Emiru and for playing a variety of games on the platform.

She has an exclusive contract with YouTube, wherein she uploaded Grand Theft Auto 5 RolePlay videos throughout 2021 and 2022. GTA RP involves players being on servers where hyper-realistic mechanisms are present and allow users to play in a simulated real-world environment.

Even though she does not play it any longer, these videos have borne memorable and iconic moments that her fans have cherished. Here are Valkyrae's five insane GTA RP moments.

Getting involved in a gang war and four other insane Valkyrae GTA RP moments

1) Valkyrae gets shot after breaking a rule in-game

After being led to Franklin's house in the GTA RP server, Valkyrae, and her friend were threatened by fellow streamer CathFawr in-game, who was wearing a bandana. Having a gun drawn at her, she did what most players would do in the situation and pulled out her own gun.

However, she was immediately shot down and then informed by her chat that she had, in fact, broken a rule in the game. While she was intrigued and confused at first, she realized that she had drawn her gun out instead of putting her hands up in-game.

This rule was in place so that many in-game activities like kidnappings and bank robberies could take place at gunpoint, thus serving the mechanics of the RP experience.

2) Prank calling fellow YouTuber Ramee

Rachell showcased her impromptu acting skills when pranking fellow streamer Ramee. She called the YouTuber using her in-game phone and pretended to be very distressed due to being chased by a "helicopter."

While Ramee could be heard asking her to calm down, she exclaimed:

"They're right behind me, I don't know what to do! Ramee!"

After stating this, she abruptly cut the call, barely being able to hold in her laughter. Later, when she called him back, she revealed that she had been playing a prank on him, much to Ramee's displeasure.

Ramee stated that he had left everything that he was doing at that moment to come and save her, which caused Rachell to laugh out loud.

3) Going to Jail and getting trolled by the cops

Rachell was enjoying yet another session of GTA RP when she was suddenly pulled over by two cops and arrested without explanation. She was put in jail, and what followed was a hilarious conversation between her and the two cops, with the latter trolling her.

The streamer asked the cops for a lawyer and stated that she would "win this case" since she was "illegally pulled over."

Since she was arrested for the first time, she also asked the cops why warnings weren't being given and why she was thrown in jail directly instead. When told by the cops that they had not even detailed the reasons behind her arrest, she said sorry and stated that she was "emotional" and that it was "that time of the month."

The female cop seemed to empathize with Rachell and stated that she was going to let her go before exclaiming:

"Psych!"

4) Valkyrae starts a gang war

After Valkyrae asked a fellow player in-game if he needed a ride, the player proceeded to call her over, stating that "she's smart."

The player, along with an accomplice, seemed to be flirting with Rachell in-game, after which she threatened to "pop his head":

"Do you need something? Before I pop your head?"

She then pulled out her gun at the man, who tried to calm her down and put the gun away. However, Rachell shot him in the shoulder. Later, she was informed that the player was part of the Grove Street Families gang.

This sparked a war between the "Chang Gang" she and her friends were part of and the GSF. Skirmishes and drive-bys between the two parties followed this event, providing non-stop entertainment for fans.

5) Remee perfectly times a dodge from Valkyrae's hug

When Valkyrae made fun of Ramee, he threatened to leave the "Chang Gang." As he ran away from Rachell while loudly fake crying, she caught up to him in a car and proceeded to crash into him.

Remee then comically put up a cardboard sign while stating that he was looking for a new gang. Just as Rachell was about to hug him, Remee perfectly timed a dodge emote.

Remee's character seemed to lean back slowly as Rachell leaned in for a hug, making for a hilarious moment.

In early 2023, Valkyrae addressed rumors regarding her quitting GTA RP server NoPixel, which caused her in-game character Ray Mond to trend on X.