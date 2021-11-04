Valkyrae says trauma due to RFLCT controversy has left her depressed

Valkyrae returned to streaming on November 3, after the entire RFLCT controversy died down. The streamer tried to be very cheerful throughout the stream, but it was visible that she is clearly not okay yet. Furthermore, the streamer revealed that she has been seeing a therapist to deal with the trauma that the entire RFLCT scandal has left her with.

She also revealed that she has been diagnosed with depression and is undergoing treatment for the same.

Valkyrae is seeing a therapist to deal with trauma from RFLCT controversy

Valkyrae had been silent ever since her controversial livestream addressing the RFLCT scam on October 23. However, she was finally back for a livestream on November 3, where she addressed the entire RFLCT controversy once again.

In the livestream, Valkyrae said that RFLCT was now over, and they had pulled their products from over 400 stores. She was pleased that her separation from RFLCT had been smooth and without a lawsuit.

However, she opened up about her emotional and mental state after the entire controversy went down, and revealed that she was "going through it." The 29-year-old streamer revealed that she was seeing a therapist and had been diagnosed with depression.

"I became very depressed. I have depression. I’ve really been having a bad time - I do think I have mental damage from all of this, for sure. I got very lucky in that there wasn’t a lawsuit or anything, but I’m still in a terrible mental place."

She stuttered a lot throughout the livestream, and lacked her previous confidence. One viewer even pointed out that Valkyrae seemed to be too preoccupied with not saying the wrong thing. It was clear to almost everybody that Valkyrae was not ready to stream yet, and still had a lot of recovering to do from her dream-turned-nightmare. The streamer herself admitted that she was not ready to stream yet, but she was falling behind on her YouTube hours, so she decided to stream again.

However, Valkyrae has taken this experience as a learning lesson, and accepted that she was too naive and trusting about the whole issue. She said that she could not trust herself about big decisions like this anymore, and it will certainly take some time before she can do so again.

