Valkyrae and xQc fans clash as duo get nominated for Streamer of the Year award at the Esports Awards 2021

The finalists for Streamer of the Year at the Esports Award 2021 have finally been announced, with Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter leading the race as overwhelming fan-favorites.

It's that time of the year again, where fandoms duke it out for top honors at the annual Esports Awards. By the looks of initial reactions online, it appears to be a two-way race between Valkyrae and xQc.

This year's line-up boasts some formidable names, including the likes of Herschel Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm IV, Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, Ludwig Ahgren, and Nicholas "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff.

With twelve finalists in total, the race for Streamer of the Year looks set to go down to the wire, with scores of fans enthusiastically voting for their favorite streamers.

Fans back xQc or Valkyrae to take home Streamer of the Year gong at the Esports Awards 2021

In December 2020, Valkyrae took home the Content Creator of the Year award at the Game Awards 2020 after a stellar year.

However, her win ended up invoking the ire of xQc fans in particular, who stated that the only reason she won was that he wasn't nominated.

A couple of fans even went to the extent of claiming that "xQc was robbed," as a whole debate over the term Content Creator of the Year ensued online.

Despite the toxic approach of a section of his fans, xQc had reacted graciously to Valkyrae's win by extending his support to her with a simple "Valkyrae, 100%" comment.

With the duo officially set to go head to head against one another this year, social media was abuzz with a slew of reactions as fans descended upon the platform to extend their support to both.

Those in favor of xQc actively backed the former Overwatch pro:

Surely XQC right? — Codog ♋️ 🇮🇪 (@imSeanFUT1) May 27, 2021

x better win. — Nathan (@Nquinonez22) May 27, 2021

Juicers know what to do pic.twitter.com/676I43K1Nr — Pog (@bilbo36239072) May 27, 2021

If X doesn’t win this is literally rigged af — Shaq (@Shaq1525) May 27, 2021

he truly deserves for the effort he puts in — habibi (@habibi62666308) May 27, 2021

VOTE FOR THE GAMING GOLEM pic.twitter.com/0GjN6xTS7y — NICK (@ngtnick8) May 27, 2021

XQC is a landslide or it’s rigged — Stevie (@okStevieee) May 27, 2021

Those on Valkyrae's side felt that she deserved to add the Streamer of the Year recognition to her ever expansive list of accolades:

don’t mind me just voting for rae real quick pic.twitter.com/3ekc7dk5Gu — lena☀️ (@lenasekai) May 27, 2021

LETS GO RAE — brooke 🥀🦇🩸 VOTE FOR RAE (@luminirae) May 27, 2021

great content, kind, funny, and full of talent,, Valkyrae for the W! pic.twitter.com/QOsYlTOmVS — shay ☀️ᴸᵁᴹᴵᴺᴬᴿᴬᴱ (@valkyshay) May 27, 2021

my streamer pic.twitter.com/9KWBGBHfYh — hale living in raetwt jail☀️ (@HaleLuminarae) May 27, 2021

lemme vote for rae real quick pic.twitter.com/bXGLiysiY1 — haru ☀️ (@raeqtpie) May 27, 2021

vote valkyrae for streamer of the year on the esports awards or I'll be under your bed pic.twitter.com/rL0jeKGsuI — vir (@onIyvalkyrae) May 27, 2021

As the race for the Esports Awards 2021 heats up, xQc and Valkyrae seem to be leading as clear favorites thus far.

However, fans also expect Ludwig Ahgren to pull off a surprise, keeping in mind his marathon "Subathon," which officially crowned him the new "Twitch King."

With fans divided and votes coming in thick and fast, it remains to be seen who ends up taking home top honors on Esports' biggest night, come November 20th.