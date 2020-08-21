Valorant: 100 Thieves nitr0’s graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings

It was just a few weeks ago when Team Liquid’s CS: GO superstar Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella decided to switch careers and start an absolutely new one in Valorant with 100 Thieves.

Like other former CS: GO players like Hiko, Brax and Wardell who moved to Valorant, nitr0’s career in Valve’s shooter was a very illustrious one. This is precisely why it came as a very big surprise for his fans when the most celebrated player of Team Liquid decided to move to Valorant.

Nitr0 was the in-game leader of Team Liquid, who helped the squad win four S-tier CS: GO tournaments in 2019 alone, thereby completing the IEM Grand Slam.

However, the team was struggling in 2020, and nitr0 was replaced as the shotcaller. He later announced his retirement from the game and he is now a part of the 100 Thieves Valorant roster, where he is once again going to team up with his former CS: GO mate Hiko.

Nitr0 brings his expertise and in-game leadership to Valorant and is slowly turning out to be one of the best fraggers in the region.

So, if you're wonder what his in-game settings are, here is a detailed view.

nitr0’s in-game settings

nitr0’s Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.55

eDPI: 220

Hz: 500

Scoped Sensitivity M.:1.04

Windows Sensitivity: 6

nitro’s Keyboard Settings

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1:Q

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: E

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: C

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate:X

nitr0’s Crosshair Settings:

Color: White

Outlines: On / 1 / 2

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

nitro’s Valorant Radar:

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

nitro’s Display Settings:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

nitro’s Graphics Settings: