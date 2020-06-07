5 European CS GO pros who can make it big in Valorant

There have been many CS GO pros during the closed beta, who have left the game to seek a career in Valorant.

We pick 5 EU pros who we feel, are going to make it big in VALORANT esports.

VALORANT’s closed beta release had unprecedented levels of success, and it drew in players from across every FPS genre.

However, that being said, there is one particular game, from which VALORANT attracted the highest numbers, in terms of both professionals and average players. And that is from Valve’s CS: GO.

During the closed beta itself, we saw a lot of CS: GO professionals and streamers, uprooting their already established careers and moving to a completely different IP. However, not everyone will be able to make it big in Riot’s latest tactical shooter, but there are a few we believe, will definitely have tremendous success in VALORANT.

CS GO pros who can make it big in Valorant

1. Oscar ‘Mixwell’ Cañellas Colocho

Once known for his fragging potential in the CS: GO team OpTic Gaming, the Spaniard has long since retired. However, he will be remembered by his CS: GO fans for helping the OpTic squad reach and peak at #2 on the global rankings.

He is now playing VALORANT professionally and has had a dominant performance with his team last Friday in the group stages of the EU1 Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown. In the Group C games, Team Mixwell crushed Team ZeratoR on Haven with a 13-2 scoreline.

They then went on to defeat Team Cyanide on Ascent 13-2, and then Team Solaaaa for 13-3 on Ascent once again.

2. Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom

ScreaM was hailed as a ‘one-tap’ god in the CS: GO competitive scene, so when he decided to move to VALORANT, his fans expected the same. Needless to say, the 25-year old delivered on all the promises, and that is precisely what earned him a spot on Mixwell’s team in Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown.

This Friday ScreaM was instrumental in helping the team get a clean sweep on all their opponents.

Previously, in the Fnatic Proving Grounds: Valorant Open tournament, ScreaM had also led Team Prodigy to victory, which consisted of players like Mixwell, Dafran, KingMezii, and Shaiko.

3. Jacob “Pyth” Mourujärvi

Much like ScreaM, Pyth too retired from professional CS: GO, because he found VALORANT to be a much more satisfying experience.

On the 7th of May in his TwitLonger post, Pyth stated that VALORANT has reinvigorated his competitive spirit. “I have found a new spark in the new game, Valorant, which I’m addicted to, this is a fresh start for me and I enjoy it very much and grind at least 12 hours a day with the goal to become one of the best players in the best team,”

His accomplishments in CS: GO revolve around his 18-month career with NIP, and how insanely good he was with a Deagle. He even helped NIP win a lot of events which include IEM Oakland 2016 and the DreamHack Masters Malmo 2016.

4. William "Draken" Sundin

Draken too was once a player in NIP; however, this Swedish AWPer’s journey in the CS: GO pro scene was a rather complicated one.

After being dropped by NIP in 2018, Draken’s CS: GO career became highly unstable. He was constantly in and out of teams and even came back on to NIP as a substitute. He had a brief career spell in Fnatic as well, before he finally moved to GamerLegion. It's been on a downward trajectory since then!

Though Draken is yet to decide on a permanent shift to VALORANT, he has shown enough promise in the game, especially when he tore through the competition on Team Mixwell this Friday.

5. Niels "luckeRRR" Jasiek

Once a promising German, CS: GO talent, LuckeRRR was never really able to climb to the top of the ranks in the professional ladder. He has jumped from one team to the next, like uX, EYES ON U, WiseWizards, and BIG

Now he is permanently seeking a career in VALORANT and is now playing with the team Valorando.